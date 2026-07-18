Yami Gautam on National Film Award win: ‘Article 370 was never just another film for me’

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Friday, with actors Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Mishra, Ropashree Varkady, Sachana Namidass, and Dhanush among the biggest winners. Kartik and Mammootty share the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively. Yami Gautam won Best Actress for Article 370, while Dhanush received a Special Mention for Captain Miller. His directorial venture Raayan was also named Best Tamil Film. As congratulatory messages pour in, the winners have begun reacting to the prestigious honour.

Yami Gautam wins her first National Award

Yami Gautam has also won her first National Film Award. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor (2012), has been honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Article 370. Expressing her happiness over the recognition, Yami tweeted, “Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life. For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema. It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility. Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction. My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Jury for this incredible recognition, to our visionary director, our phenomenal cast and crew and to every member of the audience who embraced Article 370 with such love and belief. You reminded us that meaningful stories will always find their way to people’s hearts. To my family, my team, my well-wishers and everyone who believed in me through every high and every low, thank you. Your faith gave me the strength to keep moving forward, even when the destination seemed far away. This award is not the end of a dream, it is the beginning of a greater responsibility. To keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter. Dreams do come true but only when passion refuses to give up. This one’s for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing.”