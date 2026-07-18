72nd National Film Awards: Article 370, Amaran emerge as the biggest winners

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Saturday, with Article 370 taking home the Best Feature Film honour. Yami Gautam won Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor award, while Amaran, Kalki 2898 AD and Captain Miller were among the other major winners. The awards honoured films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 emerged as one of the standout winners of the evening, bagging three honours—Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam and Best Music Direction for Shashwat Sachdev. The Best Actress honour marks Yami Gautam’s first National Film Award.

Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty share Best Actor honour

The Best Actor award was jointly presented to Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and Mammootty for Bramayugam. Kartik earned his maiden National Award for playing Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, while Mammootty added another Best Actor honour to his illustrious career for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan’s critically acclaimed horror film. The Malayalam superstar has now won the National Award for Best Actor four times.

Amaran, Kalki 2898 AD and Captain Miller among major winners

Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran, which also won Best Background Music for GV Prakash and Best Editing for R Kalaivannan.

ALSO READ: 72nd National Film Awards Winners LIVE UPDATES

Soon after the announcement, GV Prakash thanked fans as he celebrated his third National Film Award, having previously won for Soorarai Pottru and Vaathi.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD won Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design, while Captain Miller was honoured as Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film.

Among the acting honours, Sanjay Mishra won Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak, while Ropashree Varkady (Mithya) and Sachana Namidass (Maharaja) shared the Best Supporting Actress award. Other notable winners included Sukumar for Best Original Screenplay (Pushpa 2), Venky Atluri for Best Dialogue (Lucky Baskhar), Shehnad Jalal for Best Cinematography (Bramayugam), Anl Arasu for Best Action Direction (Maharaja), Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design (Pushpa 2), Vijay Ganguly for Best Choreography (Stree 2), Manoj Muntashir for Best Lyrics (Maidaan) and Manas Choudhury for Best Sound Design (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3).

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Randeep Hooda wins Best Debut Director; Dhanush earns double honours

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda was honoured with the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Reacting to the win, Hooda said he was “still trying to process” the recognition. “This film asked more of me than anything I’ve ever done,” he said, adding that he felt “an immense responsibility” in telling Veer Savarkar’s story with sincerity and that the award belonged to his entire team.

Dhanush, too, had reason to celebrate. The actor received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller, while his directorial venture Raayan was adjudged Best Tamil Film, giving him recognition in both acting and filmmaking.

Also Read – 72nd National Film Awards full winners list

Regional and non-feature winners

The regional awards saw Feminichi Fathima win Best Malayalam Film, Committee Kurrollu take Best Telugu Film, Mithya win Best Kannada Film, Chalchitra Ekhon emerge as Best Bengali Film, Juiphool win Best Assamese Film and Dholi take home the Best Garhwali Film honour.

In the non-feature section, Bhangaar won Best Non-Feature Film, Ram-Nami was named Best Documentary, Hamsafar won Best Short Film, while Aanand L Rai received the award for Best Direction for Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek.

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Check out the complete list of winners at the 72nd National Film Awards:

Feature Films category

Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actress: Yami Gautam, Article 370

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran

Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja

Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: Captain Miller

Best Debut Film of a Director: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Best Children’s Film – 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu

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Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty

Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal, Bramayugam

Best Screenplay (Original): Sukumar, Pushpa 2

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Yogesh Deshpande, Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke

Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Kalki 2898 AD

Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu, Maharaja

Best Make-Up Artist: P Ravi Kumar, Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma, Pushpa 2

Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev, Article 370

Best Background Music: GV Prakash, Amaran

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir, Maidaan

Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar for “Gharat Ganpati” from Navasachi Gauri Mazi

Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for “Angu Vaana Konilu” from ARM

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly, Stree 2

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Editing: R Kalaivannan, Amaran

Best Assamese Film: Juiphool

Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon

Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

Best Kannada Film: Mithya

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Odia Film: Lahari

Best Tamil Film: Raayan

Best Garhwali Film: Dholi

Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Gujarati Film: Maaran

Best Manipuri Film: Sunita

Best Konakani Film: Mog Asum

Best Tulu Film: IMBU

Special Mention: Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan

Non-feature Films category

Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar

Best Debut Film of a Director – Angen

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film – Kakori

Best Arts/Culture Film – Main Nida

Best Animation Film – Touched as Water

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Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism

Best Documentary – Ram-Nami

Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) – Hamsafar

Best Direction – Aanand L Rai, Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek

Best Sound Design – T S Hari Hara Sudhan, Blue

Best Cinematography – Edmond Ranson, Life in Loom

Best Music Direction – Shivpal Singh Kang, Parat 41°chya Magavar

Best Editing – Manvir Jasrotia, NDA

Best Narrator/Voice Over – Soundarya Jayachandran, Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs

Special Mention – Bhadra-Kali Natakam, Chola Dora aur Sui

Best Book on Cinema – Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeyaby Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Best Film Critic – Sanjeev Shrivastava