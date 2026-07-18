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72nd National Film Awards: Article 370, Amaran emerge as the biggest winners
Article 370 won Best Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards, while Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty bagged top acting honours.
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Saturday, with Article 370 taking home the Best Feature Film honour. Yami Gautam won Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor award, while Amaran, Kalki 2898 AD and Captain Miller were among the other major winners. The awards honoured films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.
Article 370 wins Best Feature Film, Yami Gautam bags maiden National Award
Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 emerged as one of the standout winners of the evening, bagging three honours—Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam and Best Music Direction for Shashwat Sachdev. The Best Actress honour marks Yami Gautam’s first National Film Award.
Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty share Best Actor honour
The Best Actor award was jointly presented to Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and Mammootty for Bramayugam. Kartik earned his maiden National Award for playing Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, while Mammootty added another Best Actor honour to his illustrious career for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan’s critically acclaimed horror film. The Malayalam superstar has now won the National Award for Best Actor four times.
Amaran, Kalki 2898 AD and Captain Miller among major winners
Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran, which also won Best Background Music for GV Prakash and Best Editing for R Kalaivannan.
ALSO READ: 72nd National Film Awards Winners LIVE UPDATES
Soon after the announcement, GV Prakash thanked fans as he celebrated his third National Film Award, having previously won for Soorarai Pottru and Vaathi.
Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD won Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design, while Captain Miller was honoured as Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film.
Among the acting honours, Sanjay Mishra won Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak, while Ropashree Varkady (Mithya) and Sachana Namidass (Maharaja) shared the Best Supporting Actress award. Other notable winners included Sukumar for Best Original Screenplay (Pushpa 2), Venky Atluri for Best Dialogue (Lucky Baskhar), Shehnad Jalal for Best Cinematography (Bramayugam), Anl Arasu for Best Action Direction (Maharaja), Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design (Pushpa 2), Vijay Ganguly for Best Choreography (Stree 2), Manoj Muntashir for Best Lyrics (Maidaan) and Manas Choudhury for Best Sound Design (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3).
Randeep Hooda wins Best Debut Director; Dhanush earns double honours
Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda was honoured with the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Reacting to the win, Hooda said he was “still trying to process” the recognition. “This film asked more of me than anything I’ve ever done,” he said, adding that he felt “an immense responsibility” in telling Veer Savarkar’s story with sincerity and that the award belonged to his entire team.
Dhanush, too, had reason to celebrate. The actor received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller, while his directorial venture Raayan was adjudged Best Tamil Film, giving him recognition in both acting and filmmaking.
Also Read – 72nd National Film Awards full winners list
Regional and non-feature winners
The regional awards saw Feminichi Fathima win Best Malayalam Film, Committee Kurrollu take Best Telugu Film, Mithya win Best Kannada Film, Chalchitra Ekhon emerge as Best Bengali Film, Juiphool win Best Assamese Film and Dholi take home the Best Garhwali Film honour.
In the non-feature section, Bhangaar won Best Non-Feature Film, Ram-Nami was named Best Documentary, Hamsafar won Best Short Film, while Aanand L Rai received the award for Best Direction for Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek.
Check out the complete list of winners at the 72nd National Film Awards:
Feature Films category
Best Feature Film: Article 370
Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam
Best Actress: Yami Gautam, Article 370
Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran
Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja
Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: Captain Miller
Best Debut Film of a Director: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Best Children’s Film – 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu
Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty
Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal, Bramayugam
Best Screenplay (Original): Sukumar, Pushpa 2
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Yogesh Deshpande, Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke
Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Kalki 2898 AD
Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu, Maharaja
Best Make-Up Artist: P Ravi Kumar, Committee Kurrollu
Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma, Pushpa 2
Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev, Article 370
Best Background Music: GV Prakash, Amaran
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir, Maidaan
Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar for “Gharat Ganpati” from Navasachi Gauri Mazi
Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for “Angu Vaana Konilu” from ARM
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly, Stree 2
Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Best Editing: R Kalaivannan, Amaran
Best Assamese Film: Juiphool
Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon
Best Hindi Film: Srikanth
Best Kannada Film: Mithya
Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
Best Odia Film: Lahari
Best Tamil Film: Raayan
Best Garhwali Film: Dholi
Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu
Best Gujarati Film: Maaran
Best Manipuri Film: Sunita
Best Konakani Film: Mog Asum
Best Tulu Film: IMBU
Special Mention: Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan
Non-feature Films category
Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar
Best Debut Film of a Director – Angen
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film – Kakori
Best Arts/Culture Film – Main Nida
Best Animation Film – Touched as Water
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism
Best Documentary – Ram-Nami
Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) – Hamsafar
Best Direction – Aanand L Rai, Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek
Best Sound Design – T S Hari Hara Sudhan, Blue
Best Cinematography – Edmond Ranson, Life in Loom
Best Music Direction – Shivpal Singh Kang, Parat 41°chya Magavar
Best Editing – Manvir Jasrotia, NDA
Best Narrator/Voice Over – Soundarya Jayachandran, Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs
Special Mention – Bhadra-Kali Natakam, Chola Dora aur Sui
Best Book on Cinema – Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeyaby Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty
Best Film Critic – Sanjeev Shrivastava
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