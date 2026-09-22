72nd National Film Awards: Anant Nag honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Mammootty bags top honour

The 72nd National Film Awards were held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. The event was attended by the winners, who were honoured for their contribution to Indian cinema in the year 2024. They received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu.

Anant Nag was present to collect the highest honour in Indian cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Anant Nag receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Anant Nag receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The Best Feature Film award was won by Article 370. The Best Actor win was shared by Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) and Mammootty (Bramayugam). The Best Actress award was given to Yami Gautam (Article 370). The Best Supporting Actor award was won by Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak), and the Best Supporting Actress award was shared by Ropashree Varkady (Mithya) and Sachana Namidass (Maharaja).