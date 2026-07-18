72nd National Film Awards 2026 winners announced: Check the full list of winners

The jury for the 72nd National Film Awards was headed by Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj.

72nd National Film Awards winners were announced today, Saturday, in New Delhi. The film jury was chaired by Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj who announced the awards for film certified by CBFC between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

National Film Awards Winners 2026 Winners Full List

Feature categories

Best Feature Film:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Director:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values:

Best Child Artist:

Best Cinematography:

Best Screenplay:

Best Dialogue Writer:

Best Production Design:

Best Action Choreography:

Best Make-Up Artist:

Best Costume Design:

Best Music Direction for Songs:

Best Music Direction for Background Scores:

Best Lyrics:

Best Male Playback Singer: