Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
72nd National Film Awards 2026 winners announced: Check the full list of winners
72nd National Film Awards 2026 complete winners list is here, including Best Actor, Best Actress, feature films, regional cinema, and all category-wise National Film Awards winners.
72nd National Film Awards winners were announced today, Saturday, in New Delhi. The film jury was chaired by Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj who announced the awards for film certified by CBFC between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024.
National Film Awards Winners 2026 Winners Full List
Feature categories
Best Feature Film:
Best Actor:
Best Actress:
Best Director:
Best Supporting Actress:
Best Supporting Actor:
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:
Best Film Promoting National, Social Values:
Best Child Artist:
Best Cinematography:
Best Screenplay:
Best Dialogue Writer:
Best Production Design:
Best Action Choreography:
Best Make-Up Artist:
Best Costume Design:
Best Music Direction for Songs:
Best Music Direction for Background Scores:
Best Lyrics:
Best Male Playback Singer:
Best Female Playback Singer:
Best Choreography:
Best Sound Design:
Best Editing:
Best Action Direction:
Best Assamese Film:
Best Bengali Film:
Best Hindi Film:
Best Kannada Film:
Best Malayalam Film:
Best Marathi Film:
Best Odia Film:
Best Punjabi Film:
Best Tamil Film:
Best Tai Phake Film:
Best Garo Film:
Best Telugu Film:
Best Gujarati film:
Non-feature categories
Best Film Critic Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)
Best Book on Cinema Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) – Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty
Special Mention Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra – The Dance of Kali) (Malayalam) – Director: Ananda Jyothi (Jose Antony)
Special Mention Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) – Directors: Jaymin Modi & Lokesh Ghai
Best Narrator/Voice Over Soundarya Jayachandran – Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English)
Best Music Direction Shivpal Singh Kang – Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi)
Best Editing Manvir Jasrotia – NDA (Hindi)
Best Sound Design T S Hari Hara Sudhan – Blue (Tamil)
Best Cinematography Edmond Ranson – Life in Loom (English, Tamil, Hindi, Assamese & Bengali)
Best Direction Aanand L Rai – Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek (Hindi)
Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) Hamsafar (Marathi) – Producer: Anushka Motion Pictures & Entertainments; Director: Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best Animation Film Touched as Water (Silent) – Producer: JB Productions; Director & Animator: Joshy Benedict
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism (Hindi, Rajasthani & English) – Producer: Johnsons Suraj Films International; Director: Suraj Kumar
Best Documentary Ram-Nami (Hindi) – Producer: BBP Studio Virtual Bharat Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Bharatbala Ganapathy
Best Arts/Culture Film Main Nida (Hindi) – Producer: Sampreshan Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Atul Pandey
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film Kakori (Hindi) – Producer: KSR Brothers & Minti Mishra; Director: Kamlesh K Mishra
Best Debut Film of a Director Angen (Invisible) (Santhali) – Director: Ravi Raj Murmu
Best Non-Feature Film Bhangaar (Obsolete) (Marathi & English) – Producer & Director: Sumira Roy
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05