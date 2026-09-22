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72nd National Film Awards 2026: When and where to watch historic ceremony live from Gujarat
72nd National Film Awards Ceremony 2026 Live Streaming, Telecast: For the first time since its inception, the National Film Awards are being held at Kevadia, Gujarat. The event is being held on Tuesday, September 22.
National Film Awards 2026: The National Film Awards 2026 are being held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. The event will be held against the backdrop of the Statue of Unity. This is the first time that the awards are being held at this venue. For decades, the prestigious ceremony has been conducted at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.
President Droupadi Murmu will be presenting the awards to the winners. Anant Nag, recently announced as the winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will also be present at the venue to accept the honour. The awards are being presented to recognise the excellent work done by Indian cin
ema in 2024, and 92 winners will be accepting their awards during the ceremony.
When to watch National Film Awards 2026
The winners of the National Film Awards 2026 were announced in July via a press conference. And now, the honourees will be collecting their awards at the prestigious ceremony. The red carpet of the event will begin at 2:30 pm, with the ceremony starting at 3 pm on Tuesday, September 22.
Where to watch National Film Awards 2026
The ceremony will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National. Viewers can watch the ceremony on their mobile devices or any other device that streams YouTube live.
ALSO READ | 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Article 370 win; check winners list
National Film Awards 2026 winners
The Best Feature Film award was won by Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Yami Gautam won the Best Actress award for her work in the film.
Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty both won the Best Actor award for their work in Chandu Champion and Bramayugam respectively. Rajkumar Periasamy won the Best Director trophy for Amaran. Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, won the Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Bets Hindi film was won by Srikanth, Best Tamil film was won by Raayan, Best Malayalam film was won by Feminichi Fathima and Best Telugu film was won by Committee Kurrollu.
Kartik Aaryan in Kevadia
View this post on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan, who will be receiving his first National Film Award later today, is already in Kevadia, Gujarat. The actor shared some photos from the Statue of Unity, which is the venue for the ceremony. He shared in the caption, “A legacy larger than life #StatueOfUnity.”
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