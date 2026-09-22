72nd National Film Awards 2026: When and where to watch historic ceremony live from Gujarat

National Film Awards 2026: The National Film Awards 2026 are being held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. The event will be held against the backdrop of the Statue of Unity. This is the first time that the awards are being held at this venue. For decades, the prestigious ceremony has been conducted at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

President Droupadi Murmu will be presenting the awards to the winners. Anant Nag, recently announced as the winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, will also be present at the venue to accept the honour. The awards are being presented to recognise the excellent work done by Indian cin