‘7 vanity vans, 50 people’: Anita Kanwal says stars bleed budgets dry for character actors

Veteran actor Anita Kanwal, popular for TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Sonpari, recently made headlines. In an interview, she admitted feeling ‘self destructive’ and facing rejections at auditions despite her vast body of work. During the same conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she also revealed that the top actors charge a hefty fees and come with an entourage, which takes away most of film’s budget, and deductions are made elsewhere.

She opened up about the high salaries of stars, and the added demands of multiple vanity vans that lower the budget for the fees of their junior co-stars. “I am saying this as a character actor. They (top actors) eat up so much budget of the producer. These 7 vanity vans and 50 people around, that there is nothing left for us. That is the case. The minute it comes to character actors, even in a film with a budget of Rs 250 crore, there is a deduction for us,” she said.