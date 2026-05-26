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‘7 vanity vans, 50 people’: Anita Kanwal says stars bleed budgets dry for character actors
Veteran actor Anita Kanwal recently revealed that the lead actors of a big budget films charge so much that even in a Rs 250 cr film, character actors have to take deductions in their fee.
Veteran actor Anita Kanwal, popular for TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Sonpari, recently made headlines. In an interview, she admitted feeling ‘self destructive’ and facing rejections at auditions despite her vast body of work. During the same conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she also revealed that the top actors charge a hefty fees and come with an entourage, which takes away most of film’s budget, and deductions are made elsewhere.
She opened up about the high salaries of stars, and the added demands of multiple vanity vans that lower the budget for the fees of their junior co-stars. “I am saying this as a character actor. They (top actors) eat up so much budget of the producer. These 7 vanity vans and 50 people around, that there is nothing left for us. That is the case. The minute it comes to character actors, even in a film with a budget of Rs 250 crore, there is a deduction for us,” she said.
During the podcast, Anita Kanwal had also recalled a recent incident from an audition. “An assistant asked me to introduce myself. I said, ‘I am Anita Kanwal and I have been acting since most of you weren’t even born.’ After that, they all went quiet. I obviously didn’t get the part,” she shared.
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The veteran actor further added, “I have been giving auditions, but it seems nobody likes my work anymore. Earlier they used to say my face was overexposed on television. But it’s been eight years since I worked on TV. Today, when you watch OTT platforms, the same actors appear in every project. How are they not overexposed? Maybe my time is just not right.”
Kanwal then reflected on the drastic changes she has seen in her decades-long career. ‘I used to work on 13 shows simultaneously. It hurts a lot when people stop remembering you. It reaches a point where I feel like self-destruction. Just three days ago, I told my daughter, ‘Why am I even living? What am I contributing to society or to my craft anymore?’ I have given so much to this industry. I have played every kind of role and received so many awards. So who is to blame — me or the industry?” she stated.
Anita Kanwal is known for her performances in television shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Sea Hawks, Sonpari, Sasural Genda Phool, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has also featured in films like Geetanjali and Mujhse Dosti Karoge!.
Disclaimer: The emotional distress, psychological struggle, and thoughts of self-destruction shared by the individual in this interview reflect a deeply personal narrative and should not be interpreted as advisory or a reflection of universal outcomes. Readers experiencing distress, severe isolation, or an overwhelming crisis of self-worth are encouraged to seek the guidance of a qualified mental health professional.
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