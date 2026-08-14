Chetan Hansraj plays 7 roles in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana; Ravana’s grandad, brothers, a demon

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in key roles, is being hyped as one of the most anticipated films of 2026. In a recent interview, one of the film’s cast members, actor Chetan Hansraj, revealed that he has been signed on to play seven roles in the film. Chetan shared that he was initially cast for the role of Ravana’s maternal grandfather, Raja Mali, but soon after, he was signed on for six other motion capture parts in the film.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Chetan shared, “Raja Mali is an important character that went down in history, and my scenes with Yash are pure fire. He is such a delight on screen, and these two characters complement each other wonderfully. It was huge for me.” He then spoke about his six other roles and said, “After my part was wrapped, I was offered six motion-capture characters, including one of Ravana’s brothers and a demon.”

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Chetan then addressed the criticism that the film’s trailer has been receiving and said, “It’s for IMAX, or at least the silver screen. Watching it on small screens and mobile phones kills half the effort.” He added that he would spend three hours in the make-up chair every day, and then spend one hour to take his make-up off.

Talking about the action sequences of the film, he said, “We have the best action directors from Hollywood and Bollywood, and technicians on board, like Terry Notary (actor and stunt coordinator)… Makers today want to give the best cinematic experience, and that’s a vision we should understand. I remember during my introductory scene, someone said, ‘We have gold, let’s shoot for diamonds.’ Makers today want to give the best cinematic experience and that’s a vision we should understand. Once people see it on the right medium will forget all these comparisons, I am sure.”

Makers respond to Ramayana trailer criticism

Namit Malhotra recently responded to those criticisng the film’s trailer and told Collider, “They’re judging the film in not a great condition. Here we are spending millions and millions of dollars to try and make something for that big-screen experience that we’ve been patiently waiting to bring to you. And then you’re judging it on a phone with a not great internet connection, and saying, ‘It’s not good enough’.”

Ranbir echoed his thoughts and said, “It’s quite funny sometimes because people who don’t know CG is done, they think someone has just some AI and released something. There are countless hours of work where artists are working for years. I’ve seen Nitesh and Namit sir sit on VFX calls ever since this project started, trying to get even the colour of the sky right. I think it’s tricky right now to impress the audience with authentic CG.”

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So far, the audience has seen the trailer of the film and it has drawn a divisive reaction with one section of the audience criticising the visual effects and the styling of the characters, while others have praised the film’s cast and its scale. Producer Namit Malhotra had previously announced that the film is being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, which has certainly increased the expectations from the film.

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for an international release on November 6, but the film’s release date in India is yet to be announced, although Malhotra previously told NDTV that they were eyeing a Diwali release, on November 8.