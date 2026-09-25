‘Favourite cardio friend’: 69-year-old Anil Kapoor shares workout session on exercise bike

At 69, Anil Kapoor remains as committed to fitness as ever, and his latest workout proves it. The veteran Bollywood actor recently shared a glimpse of his cardio session on an exercise bike, which he affectionately called his “favourite cardio friend.”

Sharing the video, Anil wrote, “My favourite cardio friend. We go back a long way. 🚴💪🏻”

See Anil Kapoor’s video here:

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Anil Kapoor had earlier opened up about his fitness journey while sharing a video of himself recording a run after a gap of four years. Reflecting on his progress, Anil wrote, “Four years since I last recorded a run like this. The journey never really stopped, it just changed pace, changed shape, and kept moving forward.”

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He further spoke about the importance of consistency, adding, “Progress isn’t always about how fast you can go. Sometimes, it’s simply about persistence and consistency. 👊🏻”

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Consistency, in fact, has remained at the heart of Anil Kapoor’s approach to fitness over the years.

In an earlier video, Anil shared, “One of the most powerful forces in life is consistency. Being able to do something in repetition over and over and over again. That’s how you start big movement. That’s how you get big results. That’s how you build body. That’s how you build a business. Consistency is small wins every single day.”

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On the work frount, Anil Kapoor recently returned to Indian television as the host of India Ke Top 1%. The reality quiz show premiered on September 19, 2026, and is the Indian adaptation of the international hit format The 1% Club.

Unlike traditional quiz shows that focus on general knowledge and trivia, India Ke Top 1% tests contestants on logic, common sense, observation and reasoning skills.

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The format features 100 contestants competing across 13 rounds, with the questions becoming progressively more challenging. The grand prize pool can go up to Rs 1 crore.

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The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar, where viewers can also participate through an interactive “Play Along” feature.