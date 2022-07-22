68th National Film Awards winners list: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru wins big

Updated: July 22, 2022 5:17:33 pm
The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi. Established in 1954, the prestigious awards are administered by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals. Because of Covid-19-related delays, this year’s ceremony honoured films from 2020, across several categories.
Earlier today, a 10-member jury led by filmmaker Vipul Shah met Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur and submitted its report on the 68th National Film Awards. Speaking about the awards to ANI, Thakur said, “I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded with the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job.” He added, “I am glad that this year we will be holding the 68 National Film Awards since we could not hold the awards for two years because of Covid.”
Here are the winners:
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir
Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao and Malik
Best Choreography: Natyam
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik
Best Costume Design: Tanhaji
Best Production Design: Kappela
Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Make-up: Natyam
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin
Best Special Effects
Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Special Jury Award
Special Mention
Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior
Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu
Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo
Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi
Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor
Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige
Best Children’s Film
Best Debut Film of a Director
Best Animated Film
Best Child Artist
Non-Feature Films
Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani
Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen
Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore
Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan
Best Music Direction: 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj
Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley
Best On Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
Best Film on Family Values: Kukumarchan
Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu
Special Jury Award: Admitted, Ojaswee Sharma
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo
Best Film Critic: No winner this year.
Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh
Apart from chairperson Vipul Shah, the jury members include cinematographer Dharam Gulati, National Award-winning Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha.
This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.
