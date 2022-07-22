68th National Film Awards winners list: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru wins big

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi. Established in 1954, the prestigious awards are administered by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals. Because of Covid-19-related delays, this year’s ceremony honoured films from 2020, across several categories.

Earlier today, a 10-member jury led by filmmaker Vipul Shah met Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur and submitted its report on the 68th National Film Awards. Speaking about the awards to ANI, Thakur said, “I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded with the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job.” He added, “I am glad that this year we will be holding the 68 National Film Awards since we could not hold the awards for two years because of Covid.”

Here are the winners:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir

Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao and Malik

Best Choreography: Natyam

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik

Best Costume Design: Tanhaji

Best Production Design: Kappela

Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up: Natyam

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin

Best Special Effects

Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Special Jury Award

Special Mention

Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior

Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo

Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi

Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor

Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige

Best Children’s Film

Best Debut Film of a Director

Best Animated Film

Best Child Artist

Non-Feature Films

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani

Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen

Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore

Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Best Music Direction: 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley

Best On Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Best Film on Family Values: Kukumarchan

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu

Special Jury Award: Admitted, Ojaswee Sharma

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo

Best Film Critic: No winner this year.

Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

Apart from chairperson Vipul Shah, the jury members include cinematographer Dharam Gulati, National Award-winning Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha.

