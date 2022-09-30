68th National Film Awards ceremony: Suriya, Ajay Devgn receive top honours

The 68th National Film Awards ceremony, honouring the best that Indian cinema had to offer in the year 2020, was held on Friday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The Press Information Bureau live-streamed the ceremony on its social media channels.

The National Awards are running a year behind schedule because of pandemic-related delays. The winners for the 68th National Awards were announced in a press conference in July. Tamil feature Soorarai Pottru was named the best film of the year. The late Sachidanandan KR, popularly known as Sachy, won the Best Director award for his Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Hindi historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.

You can watch the ceremony here:

Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Soorarai Pottru’s Suriya. Aparna Balamurali won the Best Actress award, also for Soorarai Pottru. The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be presented to veteran actor Asha Parekh at the ceremony. She was announced as the recipient of the honour earlier this week.

A cash prize of Rs 50,000 each will be awarded to the winners in the supporting and lead actor categories. Rs 250,000 will be awarded to the producers and director of the Best Feature Film winner. You can read the full list of winners here.