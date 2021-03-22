67th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Kangana Ranaut wins best actress award, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush share best actor nod

The 67th National Film Awards are being announced in New Delhi on Monday. The ceremony will bestow honours on films and artistes for the year 2019.
The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The awards are presented by the President of India traditionally. However, for the 66th National Film Awards, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu did the honours, while the President Ram Nath Kovind hosted the high tea for the winners.
That year, Gujarati period drama Hellaro was declared the Best Picture while popular actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana clinched the trophy in the Best Actor (Male) category and Keerthy Suresh took the trophy for Best Actor (Female) category.
Upon receiving the prestigious award for his performance in Andhadhun, the actor had said in a statement, “It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Award. As an artiste, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content. Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work, belief system, the journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place. Over and above my personal win, I am thrilled that both the films that I have done – Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains and can be cherished.”
Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Best Editing film -- Jersey (Telugu), Best Screenplay Adapted -- Gumnami, Best Cinematography -- Jallikattu, Best Male Playback Singer -- B Praak, Best Supporting Actress -- Pallavi Joshi, Best Supporting Actor -- Vijay Sethupathi, Best Actress -- Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga), Best Actor -- Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil)
Spl mention Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi). Best Tulu film -- Pingara, Mishing -- Anu Ruwad, Best Khasi film -- Iewduh, Best Haryanvi film -- Choriyaan Choro se Kam Nai Hoti, Best Chattisgrahi film -- Bhulan the Maze, Best Telugu film -- Jersey, Best Tamil film -- Asuran, Best Punjabi film -- Rab Da Radio 2, Best Odiya film -- Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita, Best Manipuri film -- Eigi Kona, Best Malayalam film -- Kalla Nottam, Best Marathi film -- Bardo, Best Konkani film -- Kaajro, Best Kannada film -- Akshi, Best Hindi film -- Chhichhore, Best Bengali film -- Gumnami, Best Assamese film -- Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders.
Filmmaker N Chandra announces winners in Feature Film category.
Audiography (musical) -- Radha, On Location Sound Recordist -- Rahas, Best Cinematography -- Savita Singh for Sonsi, Best Direction -- Knock Knock Knock, Best Film on Family Values -- Oruu Pathira, Best Short Fiction -- Custody, Special Jury Award -- Small Scale Values. Best Animation -- Radha, Best Investigative -- Jakkal, Best Exploration film -- Wild Karnatak, Best Education film -- Apples and Oranges, Best Film on Social Issues -- Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi). Best Environment Film -- The Stork Saviours, Best Promotional film -- The Shower, Best Arts and Culture Film -- Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata . Best Biographical Film -- Elephants do Remember, Best Ethnographic Film -- Charan-Atva, Best Debut Non-Feature film Director -- Khisa, Best Non-Feature Film -- An Engineered Dream.
This was given to Arjun Saraya.
Arun Chaddha announces Non-Feature film award. Best Voice-over/Narrration was given to Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.
Best Film Critic was won by Sohini Chattopadhyaya.
Saibal Chatterjee announces the winner for National Award Book (special mentions) was given to the Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane. The second winner was Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu. The Best Book was conferred upon Sanjay Suri's A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema.
Shaji N Karun announces the award for most film friendly state, won by Sikkim.
