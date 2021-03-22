67th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Kangana Ranaut wins best actress award, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush share best actor nod

Dhanush won for Asuran, while Kangana Ranaut was awarded the honour for Panga and Manikarnika. (Photo: Instagram/Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush)

The 67th National Film Awards are being announced in New Delhi on Monday. The ceremony will bestow honours on films and artistes for the year 2019.

The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The awards are presented by the President of India traditionally. However, for the 66th National Film Awards, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu did the honours, while the President Ram Nath Kovind hosted the high tea for the winners.

That year, Gujarati period drama Hellaro was declared the Best Picture while popular actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana clinched the trophy in the Best Actor (Male) category and Keerthy Suresh took the trophy for Best Actor (Female) category.

Upon receiving the prestigious award for his performance in Andhadhun, the actor had said in a statement, “It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Award. As an artiste, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content. Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work, belief system, the journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place. Over and above my personal win, I am thrilled that both the films that I have done – Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains and can be cherished.”