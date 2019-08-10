66th National Film Awards: Gujarati movie ‘Hellaro’ gets best film honour

Gujarati movie Hellaro, which is set in Gujarat’s Kutch region and explores the theme of women empowerment, bagged the best film honour at the 66th National Film Awards on Friday. The film also bagged the special jury award shared by its 13 women protagonists. The awards for best film on family values and the best film on social issues were given to Chalo Jeete Hain, a short film on the childhood of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, respectively.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana shared the best actor award for their roles in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively. Keerthy Suresh was awarded the best actress for her role in the Telugu movie Mahanati.

Hindi movie Badhaai Ho won the award for the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat won three awards — best music direction, best playback singer (male) and best choreography.

Uri: The Surgical Strike won four awards, including for best music direction, best audiography and Aditya Dhar bagging the best director honour.

Uttarakhand was awarded for being the most film-friendly state.

There were 419 entries in the feature films category and the awards are given under 31 categories. The National Film Awards are generally given around March but the announcement was delayed this year because of the Lok Sabha elections.

The awards are decided by juries for feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. The jury for the feature films category had a total of 36 members and was divided into several panels. The central panel was headed by Rahul Rawail, a director, while the other panels were for north, east, west and south.

Juries for non-feature films and writing on films were headed by AS Kanal and Utpal Borpujari, respectively.