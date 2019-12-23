Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

66th National Film Awards ceremony: Highlights

66th National Film Awards ceremony: Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Amitabh Bachchan did not attend the 66th National Film Awards ceremony. He took to Twitter on Sunday to inform fans that he is 'down with fever'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2019 7:46:02 pm
national film awards winners Ayushmann Khurrana, Keerthy Suresh, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal won at the 66th National Film Awards. (Photo: DD National/YouTube)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu honoured the winners of the 66th National Film Awards at a ceremony held in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan. Traditionally, the winners are conferred the honour by the President of India. However, this time the President will be hosting a high tea for the winners. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the ceremony which saw the who’s who of the entertainment industry receive the prestigious honour.

The winners in the Feature Film and Non-Feature Film categories were announced in August this year. The winners in the Feature Film category are:

Best Feature Film: Hellaro

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Actor (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Actor (Female): Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow, Rahul Ravindran

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao & Pooja Ladha Surti

Best Film on Social Issues: Padman

Best Music Direction: Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Background Score: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shashwat Sachdev

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Malini (Maayavi Manave – Nathicharami)

Best Male Playback Singer: Arjit Singh (Binte Dil – Padmaavat)

Best Lyrics: “Maayavi Manave…” from Nathicharami

Special Mention Awards: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachoor Rai, Joju George and Savithri

Special Jury Award: Hellaro actresses Shraddha Dangar, Shachi Joshi, Denisha Ghumra, Neelam Paanchal, Tarjani Bhadla, Brinda Nayak, Tejal Panchasara, Kaushambi Bhatt, Ekta Bachwani, Kamini Panchal, Jagruti Thakore, Riddhi Yadav, Prapti Mehta and Kedara director Indradip Dasgupta

Best Cinematography: Olu, MJ Radhakrishnan

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Action Direction: KGF, Vikram More & Anbu Ariv

Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Kruti Mahesh Madya & Jyoti Tomar for Ghoomar

Best Costume Design: Mahanati

Best Special Effects: Awe (Srushti Creative Studio) and KGF (Unifi Media)

Best Makeup artist: Awe, Ranjith

Best Editing: Nathicharami, Nagendra K Ujjani

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam, Bangalan

Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee

Best Location Sound Recordist: Tendlya, Gaurav Verma

Best Re-recordist of the final mixed track: Rangasthalam, Raja Krishnan MR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla

Best Child Artist: PV Rohit, Sahib Singh, Talha Arshad Reshi and Shrinivas Pokale

Best Debut Film of a Director: Naal (Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti)

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani from Nigeria

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Garo Film: Maama

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Sherdukpan Film: Mishing

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasargodu

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.

Highlights

    14:47 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Rakshit Shetty congratulates Rishab Shetty
    14:26 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Chinmayi Sripaada sent wishes to Rahul Ravindran
    13:54 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Yami Gautam congratulates team URI
    13:40 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Amit Sharma's film Badhaai Ho received Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award

    13:28 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Aditya Dhar picking his award for Best Director (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

    13:24 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Vicky Kaushal also shared the Best Actor award for Uri: The Surgical Strike

    13:20 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Actor award went to Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun

    13:19 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Keerthy Suresh receiving Best Actor (Female) award for Mahanati

    13:01 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    WATCH: 66th National Film Awards

    12:49 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Surekha Sikri receiving her Best Supporting Actress award for Badhaai Ho

    12:38 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Inside the 66th National Film Awards ceremony
    12:33 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Sanjay Leela Bhansali receiving the Best Music Award for Padmaavat

    12:18 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    PHOTOS: 66th National Film Awards ceremony

    Ayushmann Khurrana is all smiles during 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Kumar take in the proceedings during 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Directors Aditya Dhar and Amit Sharma seated together at 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Tahira Kashyap cheered on her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.Akshay Kumar reacts as Prakash Javadekar lauds his films at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Most of the Bollywood stars were seated together at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Divya Dutta and Sonali Kulkarni hosting the ceremony

    Shashwat Sachdev picking his National Award for Best Music Director.

    12:11 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    WATCH: 66th National Film Awards ceremony as it happens

    12:11 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Venkaiah Naidu's address

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu speaks during the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.

    12:09 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Feature Film award

    The makers of Hellaro receive Best Feature Film award.

    12:08 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Badhaai Ho wins award

    Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma receives the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.

    12:07 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Film on Social Issues award

    Padman actor-producer Akshay Kumar receives Best Film on Social Issues award.

    12:06 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Direction award

    Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar receives the Best Direction award.

    12:05 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Actor (Male) award

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal receive the Best Actor (Male) award for their performance in Andhadhun and Uri, respectively.

    12:04 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Actor (Female) award

    Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh receives the Best Actor (Female) award.

    12:04 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Supporting Actor (Male) award

    Chumbak actor Swanand Kirkire receives the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award.

    12:03 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Supporting Actor (Female) award

    Badhaai Ho actress Surekha Sikri receives the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award. She gets a standing ovation from the audience.

    12:00 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Adapted Screenplay award

    Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao and Pooja Ladha Surti receive the Best Adapted Screenplay award for Andhadhun.

    11:59 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Keerthi Suresh and Ayushmann Khurrana

    11:56 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Music Direction award

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali receives the Best Music Direction award for Padmaavat.

    11:50 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Hellaro actresses honoured

    Hellaro actresses Shraddha Dangar, Shachi Joshi, Denisha Ghumra, Neelam Paanchal, Tarjani Bhadla, Brinda Nayak, Tejal Panchasara, Kaushambi Bhatt, Ekta Bachwani, Kamini Panchal, Jagruti Thakore, Riddhi Yadav, Prapti Mehta honoured with the Special Jury Award.

    11:48 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Kruti Mahesh receives the Best Choreography Award for Padmaavat song Ghoomar

    11:47 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Prakash Javadekar lauds Vicky Kaushal

    Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar says he is amazed by Vicky Kaushal's performances in Sanju and Uri.

    11:45 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Prakash Javadekar heaps praise on Akshay Kumar

    Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar heaps praise on Akshay Kumar for doing films like Padman, Mission Mangal and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

    11:41 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    LIVE: 66th National Film Awards ceremony

    11:40 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Prakash Javadekar delivers speech

    Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar speaks during the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.

    11:40 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Hosts

    The 66th National Film Awards ceremony is being hosted Divya Dutta and Sonali Kulkarni.

    11:39 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Choreography award

    Padmaavat song "Ghoomar" choreographers Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar receive Best Choreography award.

    11:38 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan receiving the Best Hindi Film award

    11:37 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Action Direction award

    KGF action director Vikram More receives Best Action Direction award.

    11:35 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Assamese Film award

    Bulbul Can Sing director Rima Das receives the Best Assamese film award.

    11:34 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Telugu film award

    Mahanati director Nag Ashwin receives the Best Telugu film award.

    11:33 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Best Hindi film award

    The makers of Andhadhun receive the Best Hindi film award.

    11:31 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Several film stars spotted at the ceremony

    Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal were seated together at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Keerthy Suresh spotted at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.

    LOAD MORE

    Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan ‘will not be able to attend’ the 66th National Film Awards ceremony due to fever.

    Big B took to twitter and wrote, “T 3584/5/6 – Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..”

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd