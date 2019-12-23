66th National Film Awards ceremony: Highlights

Ayushmann Khurrana, Keerthy Suresh, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal won at the 66th National Film Awards. (Photo: DD National/YouTube) Ayushmann Khurrana, Keerthy Suresh, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal won at the 66th National Film Awards. (Photo: DD National/YouTube)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu honoured the winners of the 66th National Film Awards at a ceremony held in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan. Traditionally, the winners are conferred the honour by the President of India. However, this time the President will be hosting a high tea for the winners. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the ceremony which saw the who’s who of the entertainment industry receive the prestigious honour.

The winners in the Feature Film and Non-Feature Film categories were announced in August this year. The winners in the Feature Film category are:

Best Feature Film: Hellaro

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Actor (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Actor (Female): Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow, Rahul Ravindran

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao & Pooja Ladha Surti

Best Film on Social Issues: Padman

Best Music Direction: Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Background Score: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shashwat Sachdev

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Malini (Maayavi Manave – Nathicharami)

Best Male Playback Singer: Arjit Singh (Binte Dil – Padmaavat)

Best Lyrics: “Maayavi Manave…” from Nathicharami

Special Mention Awards: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachoor Rai, Joju George and Savithri

Special Jury Award: Hellaro actresses Shraddha Dangar, Shachi Joshi, Denisha Ghumra, Neelam Paanchal, Tarjani Bhadla, Brinda Nayak, Tejal Panchasara, Kaushambi Bhatt, Ekta Bachwani, Kamini Panchal, Jagruti Thakore, Riddhi Yadav, Prapti Mehta and Kedara director Indradip Dasgupta

Best Cinematography: Olu, MJ Radhakrishnan

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Action Direction: KGF, Vikram More & Anbu Ariv

Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Kruti Mahesh Madya & Jyoti Tomar for Ghoomar

Best Costume Design: Mahanati

Best Special Effects: Awe (Srushti Creative Studio) and KGF (Unifi Media)

Best Makeup artist: Awe, Ranjith

Best Editing: Nathicharami, Nagendra K Ujjani

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam, Bangalan

Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee

Best Location Sound Recordist: Tendlya, Gaurav Verma

Best Re-recordist of the final mixed track: Rangasthalam, Raja Krishnan MR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla

Best Child Artist: PV Rohit, Sahib Singh, Talha Arshad Reshi and Shrinivas Pokale

Best Debut Film of a Director: Naal (Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti)

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani from Nigeria

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Garo Film: Maama

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Sherdukpan Film: Mishing

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasargodu