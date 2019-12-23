66th National Film Awards ceremony: Highlights

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu honoured the winners of the 66th National Film Awards at a ceremony held in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan. Traditionally, the winners are conferred the honour by the President of India. However, this time the President will be hosting a high tea for the winners. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the ceremony which saw the who’s who of the entertainment industry receive the prestigious honour.
The winners in the Feature Film and Non-Feature Film categories were announced in August this year. The winners in the Feature Film category are:
Best Feature Film: Hellaro
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Actor (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
Best Actor (Female): Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)
Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow, Rahul Ravindran
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao & Pooja Ladha Surti
Best Film on Social Issues: Padman
Best Music Direction: Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Best Background Score: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shashwat Sachdev
Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Malini (Maayavi Manave – Nathicharami)
Best Male Playback Singer: Arjit Singh (Binte Dil – Padmaavat)
Best Lyrics: “Maayavi Manave…” from Nathicharami
Special Mention Awards: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachoor Rai, Joju George and Savithri
Special Jury Award: Hellaro actresses Shraddha Dangar, Shachi Joshi, Denisha Ghumra, Neelam Paanchal, Tarjani Bhadla, Brinda Nayak, Tejal Panchasara, Kaushambi Bhatt, Ekta Bachwani, Kamini Panchal, Jagruti Thakore, Riddhi Yadav, Prapti Mehta and Kedara director Indradip Dasgupta
Best Cinematography: Olu, MJ Radhakrishnan
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Action Direction: KGF, Vikram More & Anbu Ariv
Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Kruti Mahesh Madya & Jyoti Tomar for Ghoomar
Best Costume Design: Mahanati
Best Special Effects: Awe (Srushti Creative Studio) and KGF (Unifi Media)
Best Makeup artist: Awe, Ranjith
Best Editing: Nathicharami, Nagendra K Ujjani
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam, Bangalan
Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee
Best Location Sound Recordist: Tendlya, Gaurav Verma
Best Re-recordist of the final mixed track: Rangasthalam, Raja Krishnan MR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla
Best Child Artist: PV Rohit, Sahib Singh, Talha Arshad Reshi and Shrinivas Pokale
Best Debut Film of a Director: Naal (Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti)
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani from Nigeria
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Tamil Film: Baaram
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Garo Film: Maama
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Sherdukpan Film: Mishing
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasargodu
Highlights
Ayushmann Khurrana is all smiles during 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Kumar take in the proceedings during 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Directors Aditya Dhar and Amit Sharma seated together at 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Tahira Kashyap cheered on her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.Akshay Kumar reacts as Prakash Javadekar lauds his films at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Most of the Bollywood stars were seated together at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.Divya Dutta and Sonali Kulkarni hosting the ceremony
Shashwat Sachdev picking his National Award for Best Music Director.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu speaks during the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.
The makers of Hellaro receive Best Feature Film award.
Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma receives the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.
Padman actor-producer Akshay Kumar receives Best Film on Social Issues award.
Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar receives the Best Direction award.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal receive the Best Actor (Male) award for their performance in Andhadhun and Uri, respectively.
Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh receives the Best Actor (Female) award.
Chumbak actor Swanand Kirkire receives the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award.
Badhaai Ho actress Surekha Sikri receives the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award. She gets a standing ovation from the audience.
Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao and Pooja Ladha Surti receive the Best Adapted Screenplay award for Andhadhun.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali receives the Best Music Direction award for Padmaavat.
Hellaro actresses Shraddha Dangar, Shachi Joshi, Denisha Ghumra, Neelam Paanchal, Tarjani Bhadla, Brinda Nayak, Tejal Panchasara, Kaushambi Bhatt, Ekta Bachwani, Kamini Panchal, Jagruti Thakore, Riddhi Yadav, Prapti Mehta honoured with the Special Jury Award.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar says he is amazed by Vicky Kaushal's performances in Sanju and Uri.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar heaps praise on Akshay Kumar for doing films like Padman, Mission Mangal and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar speaks during the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.
The 66th National Film Awards ceremony is being hosted Divya Dutta and Sonali Kulkarni.
Padmaavat song "Ghoomar" choreographers Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar receive Best Choreography award.
KGF action director Vikram More receives Best Action Direction award.
Bulbul Can Sing director Rima Das receives the Best Assamese film award.
Mahanati director Nag Ashwin receives the Best Telugu film award.
The makers of Andhadhun receive the Best Hindi film award.
Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal were seated together at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Keerthy Suresh spotted at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony.