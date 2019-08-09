National Film Awards 2019 announcement LIVE UPDATES

The announcement of the 66th National Film Awards is being held at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. Earlier today, the jury members submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.

Director Rahul Rawail presented the list along with other jury members.

Every year, the awards are announced in April and the ceremony is held on May 3. But this year, the awards were postponed in the wake of the general elections.

Prakash Javadekar told PTI, “They made a lot of efforts for the last two months. I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors. They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute.”

The date of presentation of the awards is yet to be decided.