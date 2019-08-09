Toggle Menu
National Film Awards 2019 announcement LIVE UPDATEShttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/66th-national-film-awards-2019-live-updates-5891763/

National Film Awards 2019 announcement LIVE UPDATES

National Film Awards 2019 winners: The announcement of the 66th National Film Awards is being held in New Delhi.

66th national film awards
Rahul Rawail submits the jury’s report to I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar.

The announcement of the 66th National Film Awards is being held at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. Earlier today, the jury members submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.

Director Rahul Rawail presented the list along with other jury members.

Every year, the awards are announced in April and the ceremony is held on May 3. But this year, the awards were postponed in the wake of the general elections.

Prakash Javadekar told PTI, “They made a lot of efforts for the last two months. I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors. They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute.”

The date of presentation of the awards is yet to be decided.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about 66th National Film Awards.

Most film friendly state

The Most film friendly state award goes to Uttarakhand.

Jury heads

Jury head Rahul Rawail, Non feature film jury head AS Kanal, Jury head for the best writing Utpal Bhojpuari are present at National Film Awards 2019 announcement.

Announcement begins

National Film Awards 2019 announcement begins

Watch: National Film Awards 2019 announcement

Established in 1954, the National Film Awards is considered the most prominent awards in the Indian film industry. Talking about the awards, Shekhar Kapur, who headed the feature film jury last year, had said, "Awards are given not only to highlight the work done by the filmmakers. They are also given so that audiences actually go and watch the films. These films are not just meant to be viewed by film critics.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android