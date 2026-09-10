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62nd Maharashtra Film Awards winners list: Rani Mukerji honoured, Helen accepts Salim Khan’s award
62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards winners list: Salim Khan was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, which was accepted by his wife Helen, while Rani Mukerji received the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award.
The 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards celebrated the best of Marathi cinema from 2024, with the awards recognising films, actors, directors, singers, writers and technicians across several categories. The awards were presented on September 9, 2026, at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Salim Khan was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award Award, while Rani Mukerji received the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award. Composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar received V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award while Prasad Oak was honoured with V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award
Chabila won the Best Feature Film award, while Sthal emerged as the biggest winner with six awards. The nominations for the major categories had been announced earlier in March, while the technical and child artist awards were also revealed during the preliminary round.
At the function, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran music composer Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar and the Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award to actor-director Prasad Oak.
🔸Distribution of ’62nd Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards Ceremony’ at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Various Award-winning dignitaries:
🏆 Rani Mukerji – Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award 2025
🏆 Prasad Oak – Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award… pic.twitter.com/slgdFwy1PX
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 9, 2026
Helen accepted Salim Khan’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award:
#WATCH | Mumbai: On behalf of veteran screenwriter in the Indian film industry Salim Khan, his wife and actor Helen accepted the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award.
She says, “I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much all you lovely people who… pic.twitter.com/xHbeA3Y2yW
— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. On his behalf, his wife and veteran actor Helen accepted the award and expressed her gratitude for the recognition. Speaking to the media, Helen said, “I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him, and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite. His health is very good. He is a very strong man, and he sends his good wishes to all of you, to entire Maharashtra and India too.”
Rani Mukerji received Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award
Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, which was presented to her by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi. Talking about receiving an honour named after Raj Kapoor, Rani said in Marathi, “I think that’s what makes this moment truly special for me since I’m receiving this recognition from my very own people and from the place I belong to. To receive an award named after the legend of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor ji is, in itself, hugely humbling. And I truly hope I can live up to this honour.”
At the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony,Maharashtra Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis honoured #Rani_Mukerji with the prestigious “Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award” for her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.@Rani_mukherji pic.twitter.com/m2C2VGUI3b
— शुभम कराड (@shubham_9909) September 9, 2026
She further dedicated the award to Maharashtra and its film fraternity, saying, “So, with the deepest gratitude, I dedicate this award to Maharashtra. To its people. To its artists. To its technicians. To its filmmakers. To the entire film fraternity that calls this beautiful state home. And to the generations of storytellers who came before us and made it possible for a girl like me to dream.”
Here are the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards winners list
Special Awards
The Maharashtra State Film Awards also honoured several prominent names from the Hindi and Marathi film industries with special awards:
Salim Khan — Raj Kapoor Award
Rani Mukerji — Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award
Hridaynath Mangeshkar — V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award
Prasad Oak — V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award
Best Film and Director
Best Film I
Winner: Chabila
Best Director I
Anil Amrut Bhalerao — Chabila
Best Film II
Winner: Gharat Ganpati
Best Director II
Navjyot Bandiwadekar — Gharat Ganpati
Best Film III
Winner: Nach Ga Ghuma
Best Director III
Paresh Mokashi — Nach Ga Ghuma
Best Rural Film
Winner: Navardev Bsc. Agri.
Best Rural Film Director
Ram Khatmode — Navardev Bsc. Agri.
Best Social Film
Winner: Sthal
Best Social Film Director
Jayant Somalkar — Sthal
The films that made it to the final round included:
Sthal
Chabila
Kurla To Vengurla
Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj
Ghaath
Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke
Gharat Ganpati
Navardev Bsc. Agri.
Nach Ga Ghuma
Mukkam Post Devach Ghar
Acting Awards
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05