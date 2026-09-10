62nd Maharashtra Film Awards winners list: Rani Mukerji honoured, Helen accepts Salim Khan’s award

The 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards celebrated the best of Marathi cinema from 2024, with the awards recognising films, actors, directors, singers, writers and technicians across several categories. The awards were presented on September 9, 2026, at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Salim Khan was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award Award, while Rani Mukerji received the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award. Composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar received V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award while Prasad Oak was honoured with V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award

Chabila won the Best Feature Film award, while Sthal emerged as the biggest winner with six awards. The nominations for the major categories had been announced earlier in March, while the technical and child artist awards were also revealed during the preliminary round.

At the function, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran music composer Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar and the Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award to actor-director Prasad Oak.

🔸Distribution of ’62nd Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards Ceremony’ at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis. Various Award-winning dignitaries: 🏆 Rani Mukerji – Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award 2025

🏆 Prasad Oak – Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award… pic.twitter.com/slgdFwy1PX — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 9, 2026

Helen accepted Salim Khan’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award:

#WATCH | Mumbai: On behalf of veteran screenwriter in the Indian film industry Salim Khan, his wife and actor Helen accepted the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. She says, “I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much all you lovely people who… pic.twitter.com/xHbeA3Y2yW — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. On his behalf, his wife and veteran actor Helen accepted the award and expressed her gratitude for the recognition. Speaking to the media, Helen said, “I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him, and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite. His health is very good. He is a very strong man, and he sends his good wishes to all of you, to entire Maharashtra and India too.”

Rani Mukerji received Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, which was presented to her by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi. Talking about receiving an honour named after Raj Kapoor, Rani said in Marathi, “I think that’s what makes this moment truly special for me since I’m receiving this recognition from my very own people and from the place I belong to. To receive an award named after the legend of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor ji is, in itself, hugely humbling. And I truly hope I can live up to this honour.”

At the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony,Maharashtra Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis honoured #Rani_Mukerji with the prestigious “Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award” for her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.@Rani_mukherji pic.twitter.com/m2C2VGUI3b — शुभम कराड (@shubham_9909) September 9, 2026

She further dedicated the award to Maharashtra and its film fraternity, saying, “So, with the deepest gratitude, I dedicate this award to Maharashtra. To its people. To its artists. To its technicians. To its filmmakers. To the entire film fraternity that calls this beautiful state home. And to the generations of storytellers who came before us and made it possible for a girl like me to dream.”

Here are the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards winners list

Special Awards

The Maharashtra State Film Awards also honoured several prominent names from the Hindi and Marathi film industries with special awards:

Salim Khan — Raj Kapoor Award

Rani Mukerji — Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award

Hridaynath Mangeshkar — V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award

Prasad Oak — V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award

Best Film and Director

Best Film I

Winner: Chabila

Best Director I

Anil Amrut Bhalerao — Chabila

Best Film II

Winner: Gharat Ganpati

Best Director II

Navjyot Bandiwadekar — Gharat Ganpati

Best Film III

Winner: Nach Ga Ghuma

Best Director III

Paresh Mokashi — Nach Ga Ghuma

Best Rural Film

Winner: Navardev Bsc. Agri.

Best Rural Film Director

Ram Khatmode — Navardev Bsc. Agri.

Best Social Film

Winner: Sthal

Best Social Film Director

Jayant Somalkar — Sthal

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The films that made it to the final round included:

Sthal

Chabila

Kurla To Vengurla

Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Ghaath

Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke

Gharat Ganpati

Navardev Bsc. Agri.

Nach Ga Ghuma

Mukkam Post Devach Ghar

Acting Awards