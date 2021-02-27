6 years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha: Ayushmann calls film ‘voice of his beliefs’, Bhumi thanks her ‘hero no 1’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha clocked its sixth anniversary, and on the occasion, the actors recalled how the romantic film was a breakthrough they desperately needed in their careers at that time.

While Dum Laga Ke Haisha was the starting point of Bhumi Pednekar’s acting career, it proved to be a turning point in Ayushmann’s Bollywood journey. The actor, who was reeling under consecutive failures after a solid start with Vicky Donor in 2012, got a new lease of life after this YRF film.

The film, helmed by then debutante Sharat Katariya, was about a married couple who found love only after they crossed barriers of prejudices. Ayushmann took to Instagram to celebrate the film’s anniversary and wrote that it turned out to be a voice of his beliefs.

“Films like #DumLagaKeHaisha have been the voice of my beliefs and these have also enabled me to write my own destiny in this industry. I never looked back after DLKH and so, it will always be a super special one for my career, for my life. I will forever be indebted to Adi sir, Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya for bringing this film to me. Grateful.”

Bhumi Pednekar also took to social media and shared a video from the location of the film. She got nostalgic about giving her first shot as she revisited the house they shot at in Uttarakhand.

“A trip down memory lane, as I visit the place where it all started :),” Bhumi shared.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha was produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film won three National Awards in 2016– best Hindi film, best playback singer (female) honour for Monali Thakur and best lyrics recognition for Varun Grover.