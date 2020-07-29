Five investigative thrillers to watch before Raat Akeli Hai

(From left) Posters of the Dev Anand starrer CID and Manorama Six Feet Under. (From left) Posters of the Dev Anand starrer CID and Manorama Six Feet Under.

With the release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Raat Akeli Hai upon us, it seems like a good time to watch a few investigative dramas that Bollywood has churned out. From the evergreen CID to the beloved Kahaani, here are five eclectic Bollywood crime thrillers that should be on your to-watch list.

1. CID

Even after six decades of its release (1956), Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman starrer CID has remained an engrossing thriller. It does not seem dated, and its relevance in the larger picture of Indian cinema is undeniable. Not only its direction and performances, but its storytelling and the way the camera captured the narrative is noteworthy. And yes, who can forget its classic soundtrack which boasted of songs such as “Kahin Pe Nigaahen Kahin Pe Nishaana” and “Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan.”

Directed by Raj Khosla and penned by Inder Raj Anand, CID was produced by Guru Dutt. The film followed Inspector Shekhar as he risked his reputation and life to uncover a murder mystery.

You can stream the film on YouTube.

2. Manorama Six Feet Under

Co-written and directed by Navdeep Singh, this 2007 thriller had Abhay Deol, Gul Panag, Raima Sen and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles. Gritty, intense but not without its fair share of lighter moments, Manorama Six Feet Under is about a failed crime writer and an amateur detective who undertakes the big and bizarre task of revealing the ‘real’ face of an irrigation minister in front of the world. However, he soon learns that nothing is what it seems in his sleepy town of Lakhot.

Significantly influenced by the Roman Polanski directorial Chinatown, Manorama Six Feet Under is currently streaming on YouTube.

3. Kahaani

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this suspenseful drama is an all-round package — from cinematography, scriptwriting to its stellar performances; Kahaani is a treat to watch. Vidya Balan plays Vidya Bagchi who is a pregnant lady on a mission to find out what actually happened to her husband. What follows next is an almost impenetrable thriller. Look out for top-notch performances by Vidya Balan and Saswata Chatterjee.

Kahaani is now streaming on Voot.

4. Talaash

It all begins when a well-known actor dies under mysterious circumstances. Under the impression that it is a car accident, police officer Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Aamir Khan) begins the investigation. What makes the matter more complex here is that Aamir’s character is suffering from a deep personal loss of his own. How that part of the narrative interacts and weaves into the fabric of the thriller is the USP of the Reema Kagti directorial. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji.

You can watch Talaash on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Drishyam

Though not as good as the original 2013 Malayalam movie directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer is a largely satisfying mystery drama helmed by Nishikant Kamat. The premise of the plot rests upon Ajay Devgn’s loyal, grounded and street-smart Vijay Salgaonkar who is accused of abducting Inspector General Meera Deshmukh’s (Tabu) son. While the plot is not as concise and engaging as the original, Drishyam still remains a compelling drama, thanks to its many twists and a stellar performance by Tabu.

Drishyam is streaming on Voot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd