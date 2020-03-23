5 Bollywood Instagram handles to follow in the time of coronavirus

The Instagram handles of Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan are busier than ever. The Instagram handles of Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan are busier than ever.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 14-hour voluntary quarantine dictum, millions of Indians stayed at home on March 22 in their efforts to fight the novel COVID-19 even as the number of coronavirus cases kept rising. As always, Bollywood stars led the way by playing Good Samaritans as they came out on social media urging people to stay safe and observe the Janata Curfew yesterday. Setting an example, a litany of celebrities took part in the clapping initiative at 5 pm amidst lockdown — the Bachchan family was on their terrace with bells and a Marshall speaker, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan joined hands on their balconies and so did Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone. Earlier, many had posted videos in their own unusual styles (from Kartik Aaryan’s #CoronaStopKaroNa monologue to the otherwise indifferent Salman Khan’s appeal to fans – though wonder why it sounded suspiciously like one of his Dabangg threats) to create awareness against the pandemic that has shook the world. The Maharashtra government also released a video, starring some of the biggest Bollywood names. Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, you name it.

With curtains down on cinemas and promotions and shootings postponed on a large scale, Bollywood stars — usually, quite the social butterflies — are making the most of this difficult situation by unwinding and relaxing. Cooped up at home, some are clocking in the much-needed family time while others are catching up with friends. Of course, there is always Netflix, board games and furry pets to keep many company. So, if you think it’s all quiet on the Bollywood front, think again.

These famous Instagram handles are busier than ever, proving that they can entertain you just as well on the smallest screen. Follow them now, if you aren’t already doing so.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The LA Times

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ @nickjonas @ginothegerman #stayathome 📸- @cavanaughjames A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:30pm PDT

Whether playing Holi with husband Nick, horse-riding, her tonnes of luscious magazine covers, posting her glam-diva looks or life from Los Angeles, PCJ’s Instagram is as hip as it can get. She comes across as the globetrotting A-lister that she is, hobnobbing with Hollywood royalty and generally livin’ it up. Bollywood complains that she doesn’t spend enough time here, but whenever it’s Mumbai calling for Piggy Chops, the paps can’t control their frenzy. The sky may be pink, but in her case, the sky’s the limit.

Corona appeal: “Stock up on compassion.”

2. Amitabh Bachchan: A Legend’s Life

If you want to read Big B’s mind, go to his official blog which he keeps updating with the clattering frequency of a newsroom hawk. But if you are interested in his private world (which we all know he keeps excruciatingly off-limits) then head over to his Instagram. Recently, he posted a picture of himself in a Superman costume captioning, “Wish I could become that in reality and take care of this Covid.” Angry Young Man 2.0. Bring it on.

Corona appeal: “BE SAFE .. BE CAUTIOUS .. BE IN PRECAUTION ..”

3. Tiger and Jackie Shroff: Dance India Dance

The father and son duo are as different as chalk and cheese. Tiger’s Instagram is proof of his passion for dance and action. He is also apparently a big hit on TikTok, with fans mimicking his every move especially his latest Disco Dancer remix. Daddy Jackie-O, on the other hand, is apna bhidu (our buddy). His Instagram turns out to be more real and hence, greater fun. Also, Jaggu Dada is a style icon in his own right. Scroll his feed to get his Amazon looks. Fancy gunslinger from a Western or Gandhi cap?

Corona appeal: “Coronavirus shutdowns have unintended climate benefits: cleaner air, clearer water,” Tiger posted a news item.

4. Dharmendra: His Dharm-ness

The handle’s name is an introduction of its bearer’s irresistible mass appeal. ‘Aap Ka Dharam’ is concerned mainly with two things: emphasising Dharmendra’s Dharam-ness and venting out his unabashed romantic poetry. If he’s offering lessons on farming on one day, he’s posting a fresh poetry on another. At times, you will be lucky to have a dashing Dharam Garam pinup popping up on your Insta, making your day. More often than not, though, he will just shoot a DIY “thanking dear friends,” ending with “love you all.” This Instagram is all about the legendary He-Man having fun with technology.

Corona appeal: “You can’t kill, CORONAVIRUS with gun. It is somewhere in the crowd. Wait and watch for another 15 days it will die it’s on death. Be at home, take it as an opportunity to get rid of some bad habits by doing yoga and exercise. Act according to Modi ji’s speech.”

5. Neetu Kapoor: No Air About Her

Whoever thought Neetu Kapoor had long retired must have a peek-a-boo at her Instagram right now to know she is busier than a bee. Perhaps, the phrase ‘kyunki maa kabhi retire nahin hoti’ applies perfectly here. Kapoor’s adorable granddaughter is a fixture on her Instagram. Guess, another star is born in the K-clan? Meanwhile, hubby Rishi Kapoor remains as affectionate and acerbic on his own Twitter, as ever. This Kapoor couple is a refreshing breath of fresh air in the cookie-cutter world of Bollywood coupledom.

Corona appeal: Planet Earth: Closed for Repairs.

