36 Farmhouse trailer: Subhash Ghai returns with a comedy

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming film Farmhouse is out, and it looks like a comedy of errors. The trailer shows that the story is set in a lavish farmhouse that is at the centre of an inheritance controversy. The colourful characters add comic relief to the plot.

The film stars Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Amol Parashar, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Madhuri Bhatia, and Ashwini Kalsekar in significant roles. 36 Farmhouse starts streaming on ZEE5 from January 21.

The film has been written by Subhash Ghai, known for directing films like Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes among others. Ghai said in a statement, “After a long gap, it felt like I was thrown into a pool suddenly and put to test on all my skills of filmmaking once again with 36 Farmhouse – be it producing an entertaining film for an OTT for the first time, writing an interesting new story with an ensemble cast, seducing lyrics along with composing two songs for the film by myself or bringing out the best performance from each actor and technicians through my writing and editing table.”

Sanjay Mishra said in a statement, “36 Farmhouse is a unique family drama where all the characters can be easily found in every Indian family. It is highly relatable and can surely be enjoyed by all age-groups.”

36 Farmhouse has been directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma.