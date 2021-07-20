Dhadak turns 3: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter celebrate their Bollywood debut

Ishaan Khatter wrote, " thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all." (Photos: Ishaan Khatter, Dharma Productions/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak clocked three years today. The two actors debuted in Bollywood with the film. Khatter, however, had done Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds prior to this. To celebrate the milestone, both Ishaan and Janhvi shared moments from the film on their social media accounts.

Ishaan shared a string of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film set in the beautiful city if lakes, Udaipur, in Rajasthan. “3 years of dhadak!!! Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it.. And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all 🤗,” the actor wrote.

Janhvi too shared a few pictures from the time she shot Dhadak and wrote, “#Dhadak ❤️ Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love 💕.”

Director Shashank Khaitan shared a still from the film on the picture sharing app, and sent out a special message for the two actors. In this particular picture, Janhvi and Ishaan can be seen laughing their hearts out. The post reads: “Love u kids… keep laughing like this forever…” he had written.

The film’s production house, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared a special video to celebrated the film’s third anniversary. The wrote, “The colourful love of these beating hearts can never fade off!❤️ #3YearsOfDhadak.”

The film’s banner, Dharma, had earlier shared some BTS videos giving a sneak peek into how Ishaan and Janhvi prepared for the film. There is one video where Ishaan is seen jumping in a lake full of snakes for Janhvi’s Parthavi.

And, since this was Jahnvi and Ishaan’s first Bollywood film, the makers also introduced the two young actors through a special video.

Dhadak, which is an official Hindi adaption of 2016 Marathi film Sairat, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, garnered a lot of appreciation when it released on July 20, 2018. However, many also said that the film did not do justice to the Marathi original, but worked because of Ishaan and Janhvi’s on-screen chemistry as young lovers.

On the work front, Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy (2020) and Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. He has Phone Booth along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in his kitty. Janhvi, who was last seen in Roohi (2021) with Rajkummar Rao, will be seen in Good Luck Jerry.