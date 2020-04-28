3 years of Baahubali 2: Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty thank everyone for loving the magnum opus

Baahubali 2 released in April 28, 2017. Baahubali 2 released in April 28, 2017.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion created history when it released in 2017. The film collected over Rs 1700 crore (all versions). Today, as it completes three years of its release, the team of the magnum opus, including actors, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and film producer Shobu Yarlagadda shared memories from the film’s shoot.

Tamannaah shared how being directed by Rajamouli was a dream come true for her. She wrote on Instagram, “Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2. Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true.”

She added, “A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day. #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati @sweetysherai @shobuy_ @anushkashettyofficial @baahubalimovie.”

The official Instagram account of the movie described Baahubali 2 as “a film that transcended boundaries and a film that will stay forever in the hearts of crores of Indian Cinema lovers!”

Film producer Shobu Yarlagadda thanked everyone who helped make Baahubali 2 a success. Sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos, he wrote, “#3yearsofbaahubali2 What else can I say but thank you to the team, the fans, the audience and each and everyone of you that made this possible ! #dreamscometrue”

The Might, The Majesty,

The Mahishmathi!! Miss all of you loads. ❤️❤️❤️#3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2 https://t.co/6Pjy7l34EV — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 28, 2020

On 28 April 2017, three years ago, #Baahubali2 took the world by storm… Decimated previous #BO records… Set new benchmarks… Emerged a trendsetter… Rewrote the rules of the game. #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/qXAFgtgWRH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] benchmarks… A record that remains unbroken to this day…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 8

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

₹ 350 cr: Day 12

₹ 400 cr: Day 15

₹ 450 cr: Day 20

₹ 475 cr: Day 24

₹ 500 cr: Day 34 pic.twitter.com/mBC13N2b9T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter how the box office record of Baahubali 2 (Hindi) remains unbroken even today. He also tweeted the total box office collection of the Prabhas-starrer.

