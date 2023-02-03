3 Idiots trio Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan reunite, share a group hug. See video

Actor Sharman Joshi on Friday decided to take fans on a walk down memory lane after he dropped a video also featuring his 3 Idiots co-stars R Madhavan and Aamir Khan. 3 Idiot’s Raju, Farhan and Rancho surprised their fans when they reunited to promote Sharman’s upcoming film Congratulations. The trio were seen in matching tracksuits and they also did a group hug which put their fans in a Friday-flashback mood.

When Sharman is promoting his upcoming Gujarati film Congratulations, Madhavan can be seen coming into the frame and hugging Sharman excitedly. Sharman explains to Madhavan what he is doing in front of the camera and Madhavan agrees to stay quiet. Just when Sharman once again started to talk about his film, Aamir enters the frame with a big smile on his face. Fans called it a ‘visual treat’ to watch the trio in the same frame after a long time. One of the fans wrote, “So good to see you guys together after so long.” Another fan said, “The TRIO. We wish to see this again, #3idiots.”

Sharman Joshi shared the video on his social media handles and wrote in the caption, “3 idiots are promoting ‘congratulations’ film which is releasing today.”

Congratulations stars Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh Gohil in the lead roles. It also stars Jayesh Barbahya, Ami Bhayani, Archan Trivedi and Swati Dave. The poster of the film showed a pregnant Sharman and the message on his T-shirt read “Parenthood has no gender”.