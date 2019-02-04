3 first look: Varun Dhawan gets ready for a dance battle

After the success of dance dramas ABCD and ABCD 2, filmmaker and choreographer Remo D’Souza will be directing yet another dance drama #3, featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Incidentally, the stars had shared screen space in ABCD 2 as well.

The makers of #3 shared the first poster of the movie which shows Varun Dhawan striking a dance pose mid-air. The movie, which will release on November 8 this year, also features Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Katrina Kaif would be playing the female lead in the movie. However, the Zero actor, reportedly, backed out of the film after Remo’s last film Race 3 tanked at the box office.

According to reports, #3 will see Varun playing a Punjabi boy who grows up in London. The movie will primarily be shot in London and the film will wrap sometime in mid-April.

#3, which has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, will see dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan making her Bollywood debut. Shakti rose to fame after she won the first season of the dance reality show Dance India Dance.

Varun Dhawan, meanwhile, will have a busy 2019. The actor recently completed filming Kalank and post filming #3, Varun will also be seen making a special appearance in Salman Khan’s upcoming Bharat.