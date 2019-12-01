26/11 Stories of Strength: Anushka Sharma dedicates evocative poem to jawans

Anushka Sharma recited a poem penned by Naveen Chourey at 26/11 Stories of Strength. Anushka Sharma recited a poem penned by Naveen Chourey at 26/11 Stories of Strength.

At The Indian Express’ 26/11 Stories of Strength event, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma dedicated an evocative poem to the Indian soldiers. The poem is penned by Naveen Chourey and is heavy with sentiment and a sense of patriotism.

The lyrical poem starts with the powerful lines “Main dushman se nahi darta, main Bharat ka jawan hun,” (I do not fear the enemy for I am a soldier of India).

It brings to light the fearlessness and immense bravery that takes for a human being to face the bullets in some of the most extreme weather conditions of the world, whether it be the scorching sands of the Thar desert or the deadly cold of the Siachin glacier.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest at the fourth edition of the 26/11 Stories of Strength event. The event showcased inspiring stories of courage, forgiveness and resilience of more than 100 survivors. It was hosted by film and television actor Samir Kochar.

Rekha Bhardwaj, Shilpa Rao, Dr L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Divya Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur and Mahesh Kale performed at the event. Megastar Amitabh Bachhan also gave a heart-touching performance featuring a powerful poem recited by him. He received a standing ovation from the crowd as he concluded the event.

