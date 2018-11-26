Bollywood pays tribute to 26/11 victims, martyrs

Toggle Menu
On the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 attack, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the victims and martyrs and said it's a day that can't be forgotten.

mumbai attack 26-11
Bollywood actors pay homage to the victims of the Mumbai attack of November 26, 2008, which left 164 people dead and over 300 injured.

It has been 10 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still flicker alive. The Hindi film fraternity on Monday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala and makers of upcoming film Uri, based on the Uri attack of September 2016, showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India on Monday morning.

Here’s how celebrities remembered the Mumbai attack of 26/11 on Twitter:

As many as 164 people were killed and over 300 injured after an attack masterminded by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was orchestrated in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

