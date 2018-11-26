Bollywood pays tribute to 26/11 victims, martyrs

It has been 10 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still flicker alive. The Hindi film fraternity on Monday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

Advertising

Producer Ronnie Screwvala and makers of upcoming film Uri, based on the Uri attack of September 2016, showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India on Monday morning.

On the tenth anniversary of the attack, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the victims and martyrs and said it’s a day that can’t be forgotten.

Here’s how celebrities remembered the Mumbai attack of 26/11 on Twitter:

Never forget!

#26/11 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 26, 2018

Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger #mumbaikar #jaihind — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 26, 2018

Hosted the Memorial last year for the 26/11 attacks, standing there alongside the dignitaries I felt gooseflesh as we proudly together sang the Indian National Anthem. This is a day Mumbai stood together (again) & this encapsulates the spirit of the city. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) November 26, 2018

Remembering our heroes of 26/11… Everyone who helped each other through the tough time.. My heart goes out to their courage and sacrifice and for all the innocent victims .. #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2018

On 26/11, Mumbai thanks our Police, Armed Forces & the Marine Commandos who saved us at the cost of their own lives. They fought for India, for every Indian, irrespective of party or religion. #NeverForget that’s what #IndiaFirst means. Not the garbage that politicians feed us. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 26, 2018

10 years ! 26.11.2008

10 #Islamists from #Pakistan attacked #Mumbai & launched one of the worst terror attacks in Indian history. We lost 100s of humans ….Please dont forget… or Forgive!! #RestInPeaceHeros🙏#terrorists #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/DkiuGypQUO — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) November 25, 2018

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack who sacrificed themselves for defending the country. 🇮🇳🙏#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/Vj6s2EVAKI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2018

While remembering & paying tributes to the martyrs of #MumbaiTerrorAttack of 26/11, let’s all fight the growing number of #WhiteCollaredTerrorists in #India, in the name of #UrbanNaxals, #TukdeTukdeGang, #LutyensMedia and #Communists. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 26, 2018

Remembering 26/11. Salute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives saving others. — Hansika (@ihansika) November 26, 2018

Also read | Stories of Strength

Advertising

Also read | 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Here’s what happened during those fateful three days

As many as 164 people were killed and over 300 injured after an attack masterminded by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was orchestrated in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.