2,000 guards, 700-m no-car zone: Delhi Police clear Diljit Dosnajh concert, detail security plan

Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium received clearance from the Delhi Police on Friday — a day after permission was denied over security concerns — following discussions between the force and organisers on crowd management, traffic regulation, parking and security arrangements.

Officials who attended the meetings said the organisers had initially proposed deploying around 400 private security personnel. The Delhi Police, officials said, stressed that 1,500 to 2,000 would be required to assist with crowd management, regulate queues, guide concert-goers to designated entry gates, man help kiosks, and facilitate pedestrian movement in and around the venue. This, they said, will ease the burden on the police and prevent last-minute congestion.

A police officer said permission had been denied earlier because the arrangements proposed by the organisers did not meet the force’s requirements. The ongoing festive season was also a concern, with markets across the city already witnessing heavy footfall, placing additional demands on police deployment.

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Officials said the police had also requested the organisers to consider changing the concert date but this was not possible because of Dosanjh’s prior commitments.

Crowd control

Police have asked the organisers to book adjoining parking spaces to accommodate visitors arriving in private vehicles.

Dedicated stretches for pedestrian movement and help kiosks at important points have been recommended to ensure concert-goers can locate their designated gates and avoid confusion, particularly during peak entry and exit periods.

Police are also planning to designate an area extending 500-700 metres around the venue as a pedestrian-only and no-car zone. Only vehicles belonging to the artiste and others authorised in connection with the event would be permitted in this restricted area, officials said.

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Officials said JLN Stadium has a capacity of around 55,000, but officials are preparing for a large turnout, with support staff and event personnel adding to the number of people at the venue. Police have emphasised the need for adequate personnel at entry and exit points and along approach routes to ensure that the crowd can be managed without bottlenecks.

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Security measures

Sources said the organisers are also considering increasing the length of the performance ramp to allow Diljit Dosanjh to move further into the audience area and interact with concertgoers during the performance. The proposal is being discussed with the police, and final arrangements will be made only after taking into account security requirements and obtaining the necessary approvals.

Officials said potential security risks linked to threats reportedly issued by pro-Khalistani groups were being factored into the arrangements, with police taking measures to ensure the safety of the singer, the audience and others associated with the event.

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Separately, Mumbai Police launched an investigation on Friday after Diljit Dosanjh received a threat email warning of a possible ‘suicide attack’ at his November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

On Thursday, a senior Delhi Police officer had told The Indian Express that a letter was sent to the ticketing partner, BookMyShow, stating that there had been inputs regarding some possible ‘threats’ at the singer’s concert.

In May this year, shots were fired outside the Karnal residence of his manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claiming responsibility in social media posts.

The Delhi show marks the opening leg of Dosanjh’s ongoing Aura India Tour, which will subsequently travel to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.