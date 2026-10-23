2,000 guards, 700-m no-car zone: Delhi Police clear Diljit Dosnajh concert, detail security plan

The nod comes a day after Diljit Dosanjh was denied permission for the concert in Delhi, with police citing ‘security concerns’.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 09:32 PM IST
Diljit DosanjhDiljit Dosanjh is set to perform at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on October 30.
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Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium received clearance from the Delhi Police on Friday — a day after permission was denied over security concerns — following discussions between the force and organisers on crowd management, traffic regulation, parking and security arrangements.

Officials who attended the meetings said the organisers had initially proposed deploying around 400 private security personnel. The Delhi Police, officials said, stressed that 1,500 to 2,000 would be required to assist with crowd management, regulate queues, guide concert-goers to designated entry gates, man help kiosks, and facilitate pedestrian movement in and around the venue. This, they said, will ease the burden on the police and prevent last-minute congestion.

A police officer said permission had been denied earlier because the arrangements proposed by the organisers did not meet the force’s requirements. The ongoing festive season was also a concern, with markets across the city already witnessing heavy footfall, placing additional demands on police deployment.

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Officials said the police had also requested the organisers to consider changing the concert date but this was not possible because of Dosanjh’s prior commitments.

Crowd control

Police have asked the organisers to book adjoining parking spaces to accommodate visitors arriving in private vehicles.

Dedicated stretches for pedestrian movement and help kiosks at important points have been recommended to ensure concert-goers can locate their designated gates and avoid confusion, particularly during peak entry and exit periods.

Police are also planning to designate an area extending 500-700 metres around the venue as a pedestrian-only and no-car zone. Only vehicles belonging to the artiste and others authorised in connection with the event would be permitted in this restricted area, officials said.

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Officials said JLN Stadium has a capacity of around 55,000, but officials are preparing for a large turnout, with support staff and event personnel adding to the number of people at the venue. Police have emphasised the need for adequate personnel at entry and exit points and along approach routes to ensure that the crowd can be managed without bottlenecks.

Also Read – Why pro-Khalistani groups are targeting Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh? The 1984 claims & KBC appearance

Security measures

Sources said the organisers are also considering increasing the length of the performance ramp to allow Diljit Dosanjh to move further into the audience area and interact with concertgoers during the performance. The proposal is being discussed with the police, and final arrangements will be made only after taking into account security requirements and obtaining the necessary approvals.

Officials said potential security risks linked to threats reportedly issued by pro-Khalistani groups were being factored into the arrangements, with police taking measures to ensure the safety of the singer, the audience and others associated with the event.

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Separately, Mumbai Police launched an investigation on Friday after Diljit Dosanjh received a threat email warning of a possible ‘suicide attack’ at his November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

On Thursday, a senior Delhi Police officer had told The Indian Express that a letter was sent to the ticketing partner, BookMyShow, stating that there had been inputs regarding some possible ‘threats’ at the singer’s concert.

In May this year, shots were fired outside the Karnal residence of his manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claiming responsibility in social media posts.

The Delhi show marks the opening leg of Dosanjh’s ongoing Aura India Tour, which will subsequently travel to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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