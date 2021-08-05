200 Halla Ho trailer: When 200 Dalit women attacked a rapist

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming film Halla Ho is out. Starring Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta and Upendra Limaye, 200 Halla Ho is based on the real-life story of 200 Dali women who attacked a rapist in an open court.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek at the injustice suffered by Dalit women. It also tackles the subject of rape and how a criminal accused of rape and molestation tries to get away using the loopholes of the system. Sahil Khatter plays the menacing rape accused criminal in 200 Halla Ho.

Talking about the film, director Sarthak Dasgupta said in a statement, “This is not a film for me, but a shoulder that I give to the movement towards social equality. I need to convey to the audience that women should be treated equally and that Dalits’ lives matter too. This film is about those Dalit women who despite getting socially marginalised, molested, tortured and mortified, had to take law into their own hands to punish the person who was responsible for ruining their lives. It addresses the debate whether they were right or they were wrong. I hope this film will add voice to the social change that is so needed in the society.”

It looks like Amol Palekar is playing a senior lawyer in his return to the movies. It also seems Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru plays a pivotal role here.

200 Halla Ho releases on ZEE5 on August 20.