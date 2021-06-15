Celebrating 20 years of Lagaan and Gadar: LIVE UPDATES

Lagaan and Gadar will air on June 15 at 11 am and 7:30 pm, respectively, on ZEE Bollywood. (Express archive photos)

It has been 20 years since Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar and Aamir Khan’s Lagaan released in theatres to an overwhelming response. While social media is afloat with messages for the teams, the cast and crew of Laagan and Gadar talked about the experience of making the period dramas.

Talking about Lagaan, Aamir Khan said in a statement, “Lagaan was, is, and continues to be, an amazing journey for me. It has been a journey in which I have met exciting new people, made new friends, started relationships that have lasted over 2 decades, shared so much with these wonderful people, learnt so much, experienced so many emotions, experienced so much. This journey has shaped me in so many ways. And in this journey, I want to thank Ashu, the entire team of Lagaan, all the different teams that took it to the various audiences across the world, and all of you who have seen the film. We have all come together in this journey, some early, some later as we went along, but all of us are fellow travellers. I want to thank all of you for being my fellow travellers, and for making this journey so unique and fulfilling for me. Thank you for your time, your love, and your generosity of emotions.”

Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker added, “The box office response to my first two films jolted me. It also enlightened me to come back with a story that I believed in. A story that will all encompass a cinema-loving audience. And the outcome was the script of Lagaan. And I was fortunate to have Aamir back me on this one, despite our previous film not setting the box office on fire. It is extremely difficult to convince Aamir to do a film, but once he commits, that is the greatest moment for the director. And I can’t thank him enough. Lagaan has been a most cherished and fulfilling experience for me. I thank the audiences for showering so much love and admiration to Lagaan over the years – 20 to be precise!!”