Celebrating 20 years of Lagaan and Gadar: LIVE UPDATES

It has been 20 years since Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar and Aamir Khan’s Lagaan released in theatres to an overwhelming response. While social media is afloat with messages for the teams, the cast and crew of Laagan and Gadar talked about the experience of making the period dramas.
Talking about Lagaan, Aamir Khan said in a statement, “Lagaan was, is, and continues to be, an amazing journey for me. It has been a journey in which I have met exciting new people, made new friends, started relationships that have lasted over 2 decades, shared so much with these wonderful people, learnt so much, experienced so many emotions, experienced so much. This journey has shaped me in so many ways. And in this journey, I want to thank Ashu, the entire team of Lagaan, all the different teams that took it to the various audiences across the world, and all of you who have seen the film. We have all come together in this journey, some early, some later as we went along, but all of us are fellow travellers. I want to thank all of you for being my fellow travellers, and for making this journey so unique and fulfilling for me. Thank you for your time, your love, and your generosity of emotions.”
Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker added, “The box office response to my first two films jolted me. It also enlightened me to come back with a story that I believed in. A story that will all encompass a cinema-loving audience. And the outcome was the script of Lagaan. And I was fortunate to have Aamir back me on this one, despite our previous film not setting the box office on fire. It is extremely difficult to convince Aamir to do a film, but once he commits, that is the greatest moment for the director. And I can’t thank him enough. Lagaan has been a most cherished and fulfilling experience for me. I thank the audiences for showering so much love and admiration to Lagaan over the years – 20 to be precise!!”
Talking about Gadar, Sunny Deol said in a statement, “Gadar is a beautiful love story which has high drama and action. I remember I was in Ooty shooting for a film when Anil Sharma narrated the story to me. I instantly loved the subject. Like always, I went with my instincts and that’s how it all started. I have had the opportunity to play some great characters throughout my career, but there was something special about the character of Tara Singh. He is soft and sweet but can turn the world upside down when it comes to his family and country. Playing this character helped me break out of a certain comfort zone. That time we didn’t predict that the dialogues and songs of the movie would become a rage. It’s great to be celebrating a 20-year milestone with the country.”
Gadar director Anil Sharma added, “This movie to me is like a gift from God. We made Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to give the audience an epic love story, one for the ages. When I started making this film with Zee Studios, we knew we were working on something big and life-changing but to see the film get a massive response and cult-like following was something we never anticipated. Flawless performances by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and innocence of Jeete played by my son Utkarsh Sharma worked wonders for us. The movie would not have reached the level where it is today without the vision of Shaktiman Talwar and unforgettable music by Uttam Singh. Celebrating 20 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a very nostalgic affair and it brings back fond memories of working with Anand Bakshi ji, Amrish Puri ji and Vivek Shauq who were integral parts of the movie. I am thankful to the audience for making Gadar a blockbuster movie."
Revisiting his big project, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, on its 20th anniversary, film director Anil Sharma is proud to be a part of such a big project. He said, "The reactions that came in even before the anniversary are amazing. Rarely do people get to be a part of such a milestone, and I feel so proud.”
In an interview with indianexpress.com, actor Aditya Lakhia, who essayed the role of Kachra, shared how his introduction scene in the film, also his first shot for Lagaan, was the real challenge. “In the script, Kachra joins the team last. I was also the last person to start shooting. All the other character entries were done much before me, although I was in Bhuj and had to be on the set every single day in my costume.”