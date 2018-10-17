Inside 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bash, see photos and videos

Alia Bhatt, who was not present at the 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bash, shared a sweet video message.

Karan Johar celebrated 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with a grand event in Mumbai. While you have already seen photos of stars arriving for the celebration, more videos and photos from inside the party have emerged on social media.

In a video, Karan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji thanked each and every person who contributed towards the making of the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shweta Bachchan was seen remembering Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar.

While Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor recreated the iconic Rahul-Anjali moment, Alia Bhatt, who was not present at the bash, shared a sweet video message. Alia was 6 when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. In the video, she mentioned about Kajol’s hair style and the hair band which became famous among all school going girls after the film released.

Did you know Twinkle Khanna was offered the role which Rani did finally? At the event, Twinkle shared her story of saying no to Karan Johar’s film.

See a few inside videos from 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s celebration:

A few inside photos from the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 20 years bash too cannot be missed. Karan Johar’s kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar recreated Rahul and Anjali look. Scroll to see all photos:

Even today, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s three central characters, Rahul, Anjali and Tina are as popular as they were 20 years back.

