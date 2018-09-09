Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

2.0: Akshay Kumar shares a brand new poster of his character, calls it the ‘dark superhero’

Akshay Kumar is set to play a dark superhero in Shankar's 2.0. He shared a new poster on his birthday. The film also stars Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in lead roles. Film's teaser will be released on September 13.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: September 9, 2018 3:20:35 pm
akshay kumar 2.0 role poster 2.0: Akshay Kumar shared his character poster with his fans on his birthday.
Related News

It is Akshay Kumar’s birthday today and on the eve of the special day, the actor treated his loved ones with a new poster of his much-awaited film 2.0. The sci-fi action thriller, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, directed by Shankar, has already seen a number of delays but it looks like the team is set to present the film as early as possible.

Sharing a character poster, Akshay wrote, “Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans.Sharing with you my most powerful character & one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time.” He added a few details about his role too and tweeted, “I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE! @2Point0movie @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies #2Point0.”

Karan Johar, whose production house Dharma Productions, has acquired the Hindi rights of the film, also tweeted the poster and wrote, “Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar as never seen before!!!! The Dark side!!!! #2point0 #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar.”

The film’s 3D teaser is going to be released on September 13.

See Akshay Kumar’s character poster from 2.0 here:

The film serves as a spiritual successor to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, and features Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti. Director Shankar also shared a poster of superstar Rajinikanth today and wrote, “#2point0 prepare for CHITTY.”

Check out posters of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson’s film 2.0 here:

2.0 is being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and will also be dubbed in 13 other languages. As per reports, the film is now scheduled to release on November 29, 2018.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement