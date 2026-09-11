Kiara Advani joins viral 1980s AI trend: 5 ChatGPT prompts to create retro Bollywood photos

In the world of social media, new trends keep constantly emerging and capturing attention. The latest one to take the internet by storm is the viral 1980s AI photo trend, with several Bollywood celebrities giving their modern photographs a nostalgic retro makeover. The trend uses AI to recreate contemporary pictures in the style of the 1980s, complete with vintage hairstyles, dramatic outfits, old-school Bollywood poses, vibrant colours and classic film-poster aesthetics.

Among the Bollywood personalities joining the trend are Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha, Ravi Kishan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shruti Haasan, Abhay Verma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ameesha Patel.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha embraced the trend with a vintage-style couple portrait, while Ravi Kishan went for a quintessential 1980s hero makeover, complete with flowing long hair and vibrant retro styling. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were also reimagined as a vintage Bollywood film couple.

(Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram) (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

The 80s called. 𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞. 😎 pic.twitter.com/oYYJyeD3Jq — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) September 10, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Other celebrities who have joined the craze include Shruti Haasan, Abhay Verma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ameesha Patel. TV actor-couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar also shared thier version.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

But if are you still waiting to join the 1980s Bollywood AI trend images trend and want to join how to using ChatGPT and do the same, here’s how to do it.

The viral 1980s AI trend has made it possible to turn regular photographs into retro Bollywood-style portraits and movie posters. The process is simple. Open ChatGPT, upload the photo of the person you want to transform, add a detailed prompt describing the desired 1980s look and press Enter. ChatGPT will then generate the transformed image.

Here are five prompts you can try to create different your 80s retro Bollywood looks:

1. 1980s Bollywood hero look

Story continues below this ad

Upload the photo and use a prompt: Transform the uploaded photo into a classic 1980s Bollywood hero movie poster. Keep the person’s face, facial features, face shape and identity clearly recognisable. Give him a retro 1980s hairstyle, thick moustache, intense expression, open shirt, gold chain and a powerful dramatic heroic pose. Use bold red, orange and yellow tones, dramatic studio lighting, vintage film-grain texture and a hand-painted Indian cinema poster style. Add a larger-than-life cinematic background with dramatic clouds and action elements. Include a fictional Hindi movie title in bold retro Bollywood typography. Make the final image look like an authentic hand-painted Bollywood movie poster from the 1980s, with vintage printing texture and slightly faded colours, rather than a modern digital poster.

2. 1980s Bollywood heroine look

For a classic heroine look, ask ChatGPT: Transform the uploaded photo into a glamorous classic 1980s Bollywood heroine movie poster. Preserve the person’s exact facial identity, face shape and recognisable features. Give her voluminous 1980s-style hair, dramatic eyeliner, bold lipstick, large statement earrings and a beautiful colourful chiffon saree. Create a dreamy romantic Bollywood setting with flowers, mountains, a dramatic sky and soft cinematic lighting. Use rich vintage colours, hand-painted Indian cinema poster artwork, subtle film grain, slightly faded print texture and authentic 1980s Bollywood aesthetics. Add a fictional Hindi movie title in elegant retro Bollywood typography. Make the final image look like an authentic hand-painted theatrical poster from the 1980s, not a modern digital design.

3. 1980s Bollywood action hero poster

For an action-packed poster, ask ChatGPT: Transform the uploaded photo into a rugged and charismatic 1980s Bollywood action hero movie poster. Keep the person’s face, facial features, face shape and identity clearly recognisable. Give him a classic 1980s hairstyle, aviator sunglasses, a leather jacket and a powerful action-hero pose. Create a dramatic background with explosions, smoke, vintage cars, flying debris and a fiery sunset. Use bold red, orange and golden tones with dramatic cinematic lighting. Add exaggerated expressions, larger-than-life action elements and an intense heroic atmosphere. Finish the image in authentic hand-painted Indian cinema poster art, with vintage film grain, old printing texture, slightly faded colours and retro poster details. Add a fictional Hindi movie title in bold, dramatic 1980s Bollywood typography. Make the final image look like an authentic hand-painted theatrical action poster from the 1980s, not a modern digital poster.

4. 1980s Bollywood romantic poster

If you have photos of two people, you can turn them into a classic Bollywood romantic couple. Ask ChatGPT: Transform the uploaded photo of the two people into a classic 1980s Bollywood romantic movie poster. Preserve both faces, facial features, face shapes and identities so they remain clearly recognisable. Style the man in a vintage 1980s Bollywood outfit with a charming retro hairstyle, while styling the woman in a beautiful flowing chiffon saree, voluminous retro hair, traditional jewellery and glamorous 1980s makeup. Create a dreamy romantic setting with snow-capped mountains, colourful flowers, lush landscapes and a dramatic golden sunset in the background. Use soft cinematic lighting, rich vintage colours and a warm romantic atmosphere. Finish the image in authentic hand-painted Indian cinema poster art with subtle film grain, vintage print texture, slightly faded colours and classic 1980s Bollywood poster details. Add a fictional romantic Hindi movie title in elegant retro Bollywood typography. Make the final image look like an authentic hand-painted theatrical poster from the 1980s, not a modern digital design.

5. Full vintage Bollywood movie poster

Story continues below this ad

For the most elaborate result, ask ChatGPT: Transform the uploaded photograph into a complete, elaborate 1980s Bollywood theatrical movie poster. Use the person in the uploaded photo as the main character and preserve their exact facial identity, facial features and recognisable appearance. Place the main character prominently in the centre in a larger-than-life heroic pose, with smaller illustrated portraits of supporting characters arranged around them. Add vintage cars, dramatic clouds, smoke, flowers, action elements and romantic details to create a grand Bollywood composition.

Use bold vintage colours, dramatic cinematic lighting and exaggerated expressions. Blend action and romance elements to capture the larger-than-life feel of classic 1980s Hindi cinema. Add a fictional Hindi film title, a dramatic tagline and classic retro Bollywood typography. Finish the artwork as an authentic hand-painted Indian cinema poster with aged paper, faded colours, vintage printing imperfections, visible brushstrokes, film-grain texture and slightly worn edges. Make the final image look like a rare original theatrical poster from the 1980s, not a modern digital design.

How to get the best results

The key is to clearly tell ChatGPT to preserve the person’s facial identity, face shape and recognisable features while changing the hairstyle, clothing, background and overall visual style. The more specific the prompt, the more detailed the final image can be.

With these prompts, a simple photograph can be transformed into everything from a retro Bollywood hero or heroine portrait to a dramatic, larger-than-life 1980s movie poster.