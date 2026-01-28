17-year-old Arijit Singh cried incessantly after voting out his friend on a reality show; Ila Arun scolded him: ‘Do relationships matter to you?’

With the news of singer Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback singing going viral, his fans have turned to nostalgia to console themselves. Before Arijit became a behemoth of his craft, he was once a contestant on a singing reality show called Fame Gurukul. The show was the Indian adaptation of UK’s Fame Academy, where young singers were trained and prepared for competition. Arijit was eliminated from the show and had a rough ride during the competition.

Contestants were eliminated on the basis of votes – by fans and their co-contestants. During one of the episodes, Arijit decided to vote out his friend, contestant Shamit Tyagi. The two had developed a strong bond during their time on the show. This sparked controversy, and Arijit was called in by Ila Arun, the headmistress of the Gurukul, who questioned Arijit’s move and his intentions. A scared Arijit started crying almost immediately when Ila refused to let him touch her feet.