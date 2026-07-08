In 150-room Pataudi Palace, Soha owns ‘generator room’; Saif gets it whitewashed to save cost

While Saif Ali Khan owns the sprawling Pataudi Palace, his sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, owns what was once the property’s generator room—a space that was later converted into a two-bedroom apartment when the palace was leased to a hotel chain.

Over the years, Soha has spoken about her family’s royal home, revealing how the “generator room” became her share of the estate, why she pays for its maintenance, and how the family continues to preserve the nearly century-old palace.

Speaking to Zoom, Soha earlier explained that the room came into the family after the palace was leased to a hotel chain.

“I have what was the generator room. But luckily, for a short period of time, there was a hotel that was managing the Pataudi Palace. My parents moved into the generator room, converted it into what, I think, is actually a very nice property and now that’s mine.”

In another interview with Housing.com, she elaborated that the space was converted into a comfortable two-bedroom apartment because her parents needed a place to stay while Neemrana Hotels managed the palace.

“The palace was leased to Neemrana Hotels, and when it was, my parents needed a place to live, so the generator room was made into a very nice equivalent of a two-BHK.”

Although the rest of the palace belongs to Saif Ali Khan, Soha said she is responsible for maintaining her portion of the property.

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Why Pataudi Palace is whitewashed, not painted

Despite being one of India’s most recognisable royal residences, the palace is maintained with practicality rather than extravagance.

Speaking to Cyrus Broacha, Soha revealed that her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, personally oversees the property’s accounts.

“My mother sits with her hisaab-kitaab; she knows daily expenditure and monthly expenditure.”

She also shared why the palace is whitewashed instead of painted.

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“For example, we whitewash Pataudi, it’s not painted because it’s a lot less expensive. And we haven’t bought anything new for a long time. It’s the architecture of the place that’s most inviting; it’s not the things, it’s not the objects.”

(Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan) (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan)

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Did Saif Ali Khan buy Pataudi Palace back?

The palace remained with the Pataudi family for decades before being leased to Neemrana Hotels between 2005 and 2014.

Over the years, it has often been reported that Saif Ali Khan “bought back” the palace after his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death.

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However, Saif has clarified that what actually happened was the termination of the lease. Speaking to Mid-Day, Saif had explained that although he was always the owner, ending the hotel’s lease required a significant financial settlement.

“Francis had said that if I wanted it back, I could let him know. I said: I want it back. They held a conference, and said, okay, you have to give us lots of money.”

He added, “Even the house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can’t live off the past. At least we can’t in our family.”

Later, while clarifying the reports, Saif explained, “My father leased it out and Francis and Aman, who ran a hotel there, took good care of the property. My mother has a cottage there and she was always very comfortable. It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it.”

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After Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death in 2011, Saif ended the lease, and today the palace once again serves as the family’s private residence while also being rented out occasionally for film shoots.

Saif Ali Khan at the Pataudi palace. (Photo: Express Archive) Saif Ali Khan at the Pataudi palace. (Photo: Express Archive)

The fascinating history of Pataudi Palace

Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, Pataudi Palace was commissioned by Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and completed in 1935. Designed by celebrated British architect Robert Tor Russell, who also designed Delhi’s Connaught Place, the palace spreads across nearly 10 acres in Haryana and houses around 150 rooms.

Speaking about its origins, Soha shared that the palace itself was built as a gesture of love.

“My grandmother was the Begum of Bhopal and my grandfather was the Nawab of Pataudi; he loved her for many years but was not allowed to marry her. The Pataudi Palace was built to impress his father-in-law.”

She also revealed a lesser-known detail about its construction.

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“If you go to Pataudi, you’ll see there’s a lot of carpets. He ran out of money for the marble, so underneath the carpets there’s a lot of cement.”

More than a palace, it’s home

The palace has featured in productions such as Animal and Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav, but for the family, it remains far more than a filming location.

In an interview with SCREEN, Soha described Pataudi as her sanctuary.

“The architecture, the landscapes, the gardens my mother has done, just visually, it is relaxing to go there. You just feel, after the hustle and bustle, the insecurities and competitiveness of a city life like Mumbai, you just go there, take a deep breath and you feel unburdened in so many ways.”

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She said the palace also keeps her connected to her late father. “I somehow feel closer to my father when I am there. I go to his grave and spend time with him. It is his home. So, there is that connection as well.”

Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan) Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace. (Photo: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan)

Saif has expressed similar emotions about preserving the property.

Speaking to India Today, he recalled his grandmother’s advice never to convert the palace into a hotel because of its history, even though his father believed leasing it out was necessary to adapt to changing times.

He has also said that the palace, where his grandparents and father are buried, is central to his family’s legacy. “My grandparents are buried there, my father is buried there. It’s my family home… I want to restore this house with their spirit.”

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Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married veteran actor Sharmila Tagore in 1968. The couple had three children—Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.