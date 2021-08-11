15 years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: How a real-life divorce gave Karan Johar the idea for his ‘extremely special’ film

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is celebrating 15 years of its release today. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kirron Kher was released on August 11, 2006.

On the occasion, Karan took to social media to share how the film ‘will always remain extremely special’ to him. The ace director-producer posted, “A film that will always remain extremely special to me. Tough to fathom that it’s been 15 years to all the memories we made on set, while creating the music and so much more!! Here’s to the kind of love that’s strong enough to never say alvida to!!❤️ #15YearsOfKANK @amitabhbachchan @kirronkhermp @iamsrk #RaniMukerji @bachchan @realpz @apoorva1972.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram story to share, “You can never say Alvida to nostalgia! 15 years- What a journey!” Not many might know that Abhishek Bachchan’s character in the film, called Rishi Talwar, was initially offered to Ajay Devgn.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was based on the theme of adultery. A few questioned the film for allegedly endorsing infidelity, which was vehemently denied by the director.

In an old interview with IANS, Karan said, “I haven’t been irresponsible towards my audience. The message, if any, is marry for the right reason. And if you’re in a miserable marriage you’re wronging two people.”

Saying that the audiences are free to interpret his film, he added, “You can look at my take on marriage positively or negatively. The characters have their own point of view. Rani’s father-in-law wants her to leave. Shah Rukh’s mother wants to stay with his wife even though the wife throws Shah Rukh out. There’s poise, dignity and class in all the characters.”

Karan Johar had once shared that he got the idea behind the film when he saw a real couple in London break up on amicable terms. The break-up made him want to explore deeper dynamics of marriage and relationships, which is where he came up with the plot of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Also, KANK fans will certainly remember Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Arjun in the film. The child actor was not a boy but a girl who is quite famous today.

Ahsaas Channa, who is seen as an actor in web shows, TV and films, played the small boy Arjun in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ahsaas recalled Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna shoot days and shared, “I was 7 when I worked on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Everyone pampered me a lot. I had most of my scenes with Shah Rukh sir and he used to really take care of me. In New York, it was so cold, that he would teach us warm-up exercises so that we keep warm and face no difficulty while shooting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsaas Channa (@ahsaassy_)

The actor added, “Any shot I use to give, he used to clap for me and encourage me. Even Preity Zinta was very sweet to me. She treated me like her baby even in real life. Abhishek Bachchan always came to meet me on the set no matter where he is. With Amitabh Bachchan, I didn’t have any scene, but we were in the same hotel and met a couple of times. He told me I will go a long way and that remains with me.”