15 years of Guru: When Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai using a prop from the film set

Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday took to Instagram to celebrate 15 years of Guru. The Mani Ratnam film starred Aishwarya Rai opposite him, while Vidya Balan, R Madhavan and Mithun Chakraborty played pivotal roles. He shared a clip from the film where his character talks about how when people start talking about you, it means you are becoming successful. “15 years! Time flies,” Abhishek captioned the post.

As fans dropped messages congratulating him, his friends from the industry also lauded his performance. Abhishek’s Breathe 2 co-star Amit Sadh wrote, “One of my fav films bro !! You were beyond exceptional!! See you soon !!” Others like Aashka Goradia, Nachiket Barve and Amaan Ali Bangash also commented on his post.

Many would know that Guru was the film that ignited the love between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Interestingly, he used a prop from the film to even propose his lady love. In an earlier interview, the actor mentioned that when he was shooting in New York, he used to stand on the balcony of his hotel room and wish that one day, it would be nice if he and Aishwarya were married. A few years later, the couple incidentally was at the same hotel for the premiere of Guru. And taking it as a sign from the universe, Abhishek took Aishwarya to the same balcony and asked her to marry him.

He also revealed that the ring he gave to her was not a Tiffany but a prop from the sets of the film. Abhishek said that he used the same ring with which he had proposed to Aishwarya in Guru. He had in fact asked the makers if he could keep the ring, for emotional reasons. Aishwarya had instantly said yes to Abhishek.

Speaking about the incident, Aishwarya Bachchan also told a magazine in 2010, “He is original and real, like our relationship. There is nothing predictable or boring about our life. We nurture each other. The gesture was spontaneous and meaningful. God has been kind to us. We can certainly afford those standard rocks. But do we need them?”