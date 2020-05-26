15 years of Bunty Aur Babli: Amitabh Bachchan remembers first film with Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli. Amitabh Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty Aur Babli.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday fondly remembered 15 years of the hit Bunty Aur Babli, which marked his first on-screen outing with actor, son Abhishek Bachchan.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the 2005 film featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as con artiste partners-in-crime while Amitabh Bachchan played a cop on a mission to catch them.

The crime comedy also featured actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who would marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, in a special appearance in the chartbuster track, “Kajra Re”.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film, along with a picture from a stage show with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

T 3543 – 15 years .. “Bunty Aur Babli ” … my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and ‘kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

“15 years… ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. My first film with Abhishek. Such fun and what a team! And ‘kajaraare’ on all our stage shows, yoo hooo!” the 77-year-old actor wrote.

The father-son duo later collaborated on films such as Sarkar series, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paa.

The sequel to Bunty Aur Babli, backed by Yash Raj Films, was scheduled to be released on June 26 this year.

Touted as a “rebooted sequel”, the film features Rani and Saif Ali Khan, who steps in for Abhishek Bachchan as the titular Bunty in the project.

It also stars Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The Forgotten Army actor Sharvari.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.