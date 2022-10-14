scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Vikram Vedha box office collection: 100 crore club seems like a pipe dream for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan film

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is a disaster at the box office in its second week.

saif ali khan hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha released on September 30.

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, had a flat second week at the box office and managed to garner Rs 15.31 crore, according to film trade expert Taran Adarsh. The movie, which opened to positive reviews, was able to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in its first week and ended up earning Rs 58 crore. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 73.87 crore. 

But for the producers right now, joining the Rs 100 crore club or even earning Rs 80 crore feels like a pipe dream. With three new movies in theatres today, it’s hard for Vikram Vedha to keep up the fight at the box office. 

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the original film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The story revolves around a tough cop Vikram who is on a mission to chase down the most-wanted gangster Vedha.

In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “What with the crisp pace, the undercurrent of humour, the smart plotting which made light of its density, and all of it overlaid by that zippy theme tune, Vikram Vedha was a cracking good time at the movies.”

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 06:20:43 pm
