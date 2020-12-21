10 songs of Govinda that will never go out of fashion

Whenever we talk about Govinda, his comic timing, monologues and songs come to the mind. Today, on his 57th birthday, we list ten songs of Govinda that will never go out of fashion.
Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein
We bet that you remember the hook step of this song even if it has been ages since you watched the video.
Husn Hai Suhana
Main Toh Raste Se
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan featured in the recreation of these two Coolie No 1 tracks. But the original is unbeatable.
Aa Aa Ee Oo Oo
This sure is one of the most iconic tracks of Karisma and Govinda.
Soni De Nakhre
When Govinda proved age is just a number.
Tum Toh Dhokebaaz Ho
Govinda’s performance in this song is all heart.
Meri Pant Bhi Sexy
Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu
When Govinda gave Bollywood twist to Michael Jackson’s style of dance.
Dil Jaane Jigar Tujhpe Nisar Kiya Hai
This song is an absolute ear-worm. Don’t you agree?
Meri Marzi
A song that became an anthem for many.
What is mobile number
What are your favourite tracks of Govinda?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.