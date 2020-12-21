10 songs of Govinda that will never go out of fashion

Govinda turned 57 today. (Photo: Express Archive)

Whenever we talk about Govinda, his comic timing, monologues and songs come to the mind. Today, on his 57th birthday, we list ten songs of Govinda that will never go out of fashion.

Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein

We bet that you remember the hook step of this song even if it has been ages since you watched the video.

Husn Hai Suhana

Main Toh Raste Se

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan featured in the recreation of these two Coolie No 1 tracks. But the original is unbeatable.

Aa Aa Ee Oo Oo

This sure is one of the most iconic tracks of Karisma and Govinda.

Soni De Nakhre

When Govinda proved age is just a number.

Tum Toh Dhokebaaz Ho

Govinda’s performance in this song is all heart.

Meri Pant Bhi Sexy

Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu

When Govinda gave Bollywood twist to Michael Jackson’s style of dance.

Dil Jaane Jigar Tujhpe Nisar Kiya Hai

This song is an absolute ear-worm. Don’t you agree?

Meri Marzi

A song that became an anthem for many.

What is mobile number

What are your favourite tracks of Govinda?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd