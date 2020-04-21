10 feel-good Bollywood movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Confused about what to watch next? How about these feel-good Bollywood movies. Confused about what to watch next? How about these feel-good Bollywood movies.

With the lockdown extended till May 3, there are many who are confused as to what to watch along with their family, something that will hold everyone’s interest, be it the elders or children. So, here we compile a list of feel-good Bollywood movies available on Amazon Prime Video.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in a still from Chupke Chupke.

Chupke Chupke is an all-time favourite for many. With impeccable performances by Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani and Om Prakash, the comedy-drama will lighten up a dull day and boost your spirits when you are feeling low. It has Dharmendra’s character Pyaare Mohan playing a prank on his brother-in-law who is obsessed with the purity of a language. The witty banter between him and Om Prakash is one of the high points of the comedy caper.

Angoor (1982)

The poster of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma starrer Angoor. The poster of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma starrer Angoor.

A story of identical twins and mistaken identities, based on Shakespeare’s play ‘A Comedy of Errors’, Angoor is one of the finest Bollywood comedies ever made. Be it Sanjeev Kumar’s straight-faced dialogue delivery or Deven Verma’s impeccable expressions, everything about the film is flawless.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke (1993)

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer is a perfect family entertainer. The story revolves around Rahul (Khan), the caretaker of his two nephews Vicky and Sunny and niece Munni. Rahul is tormented by Bijlani (Dalip Tahil) who wants to take over the former’s business. However, Bijlani is ready to let things slide if Rahul marries his daughter Maya. Amid this chaotic life, he has an unwanted guest at home, a Tamil girl called Vyjayanthi Iyer (Chawla). But because the children like her, he can’t let her go. Now, how he copes up with three naughty children, one prankster guest and two villains of his life, makes for the narrative of Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

A still from Andaz Apna Apna (1994). A still from Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

“Teja main hoon mark idhar hai”, “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hun main”, “Main toh kehta hun aap purush hi nahi hain, mahapurush hain mahapurush,” these and other dialogues from the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has left many rolling with laughter over the years. The madcap comedy holds your attention, and it is difficult to leave it midway.

Hera Pheri (2000)

Akshay Kumar , Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in a still from Hera Pheri.

Trust the combo of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal to provide you with loads of laughter. The film has gained a cult status over the years and the characters, be it Kabira, Khadak Singh, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Raju or Shyam, are remembered for their hilarious sequences in the film.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dil Chahta Hai is one of the best bromance films ever made in Bollywood. Farhan Akhtar sketched three most relatable characters in Sid (Akshaye Khanna), Akash (Aamir Khan) and Sameer (Saif Ali Khan). He showcased Indian youth the way it is. Even the love stories in this atypical coming-of-age are very interesting. They are different yet relatable.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Arshad Warsi and Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S introduced movie buffs to a new form of ‘bhaigiri’ and highlighted how sometimes people who are unwell could also be treated with love instead of the strict behaviour of the doctors. The phrase ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ became popular after this movie.

Jab We Met (2007)

“Main Apni Favourite Hoon”, “Akeli Ladki Khuli Tijori Ki Tarah Hoti Hai” and “Sikhni Hoon Main Bhatinda Ki” are some of the dialogues which seeped into our daily conversations after Imtiaz Ali introduced us to the girl-next-door Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and suave Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor) in Jab We Met. Even today, the film finds a place in the list of movies which can brighten up your dull day.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

If you liked watching the bonding between friends in Dil Chahta Hai, watch Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara too. It is a story of three friends who take a bachelor’s trip to Spain.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a frustrated middle-class husband Prem Prakash Tiwari who marries an overweight Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar) because of family pressure. With references to Kumar Sanu, cassette players and VCDs, the film invoked 90s nostalgia. Watch this one if you are looking for a light entertainer, some great performances not just by the lead actors but also by the supporting cast and good music.

