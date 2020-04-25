These celebrity wedding videos will make you mushy

Check out some of the most adorable celebrity wedding videos. (Photo: Stories by Joseph Radhik/Instagram) Check out some of the most adorable celebrity wedding videos. (Photo: Stories by Joseph Radhik/Instagram)

Fans are invested in their favourite celebrity’s life and when the celebrity decides to tie the knot, it’s a storm on social media. From Anushka-Virat to ChaySam, wedding photos and videos have always evoked a lot of emotions.

Here’s looking at 10 celebrity wedding videos that will surely make you mushy.

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

This celebrity wedding was a hush-hush affair and looking at those wedding photos for the first time brought a smile to our faces. This video was released on the couple’s first anniversary and even after so many viewings, it’s just as emotional.

2. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu has never looked happier than when she became a bride. It’s said that true happiness shows through your eyes. Watching Karan and Bipasha’s wedding video reminds you of what true happiness looks like.

3. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

The much-awaited ChaySam wedding took place in Goa in 2017 and while the still photographs had people going ga-ga, the video hinted at an energetic and exciting wedding.

4. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha and Kunal shared this wedding snippet on their fifth anniversary. The couple has been together for years and are parents to 2-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

5. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince and Yuvika met on Bigg Boss and eventually tied the knot. Their fans had been rooting for them since their reality show days and watching them getting hitched was a special moment for them as well.

6. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

The wedding photos and video of television stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya went viral on social media. The stars of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shared this video and many other photos online back then.

7. Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim

Fahadh and Nazriya tied the knot in 2014. Their wedding was a star studded affair but above all, it was a celebration of love.

8. Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain

Bengali film actor Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 in Turkey. Their wedding was an extravagant affair that was just full of love.

9. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Television stars Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018 in Shimla. The couple dated a long time before they got married and incorporated the customs of both families in the ceremony.

10. Shweta Tripathi & Chaitnya Sharma

Actor Shweta Tripathi got married to rapper Chaitanya Sharma in 2018. This wedding looked breathtaking in photos and the wedding video translates the joy that was experienced by the couple.

11. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan got married to Upasana Kamineni in 2012 and this short video clip from their wedding is proof that this was a joyous family occasion.

12. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay got married in 2017 in Udaipur. Apart from the usual dancing and singing, their wedding video became extra special as the music used here was the classic melodies of Neil’s grandfather Mukesh.

