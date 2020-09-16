10 celebrity videos you should not miss today

Have you watched these celebrity videos yet? (Photo: Harshdeep Kaur/Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram, Sunny Leone/Instagram)

From Sunny Leone’s workout video to the clip of Kunal Kemmu’s late night jamming session, scroll to watch ten celebrity videos you should not miss today.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast plays Never Have I Ever

In a video posted by Bhumi Pednekar, we see the actor playing Never Have I Ever with her Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare co-stars Kubbra Sait, Amol Parashar and Konkona Sensharma.

Special soup by Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh recently attempted cooking. However, it didn’t go down well.

In another video, we see the actor grooving to his song “Whiskey.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi takes fans on nostalgia trip

Raghav Sachar posted a video of himself playing “Ae Kaash Ke Hum” on an ocarina. The song is from Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na. In response to Sachar’s video, Suchitra sang the song and posted the video on Twitter, taking fans on a nostalgia trip.

Gauahar Khan lip-syncs Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Gauahar Khan posted a reel on Instagram. In the video, she is seen lip-syncing the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Posting the video, she wrote, “Who does ur heart sing these lines for ??? Batao main kiske liye has rahin hoon (Tell me who am I singing these lines for?)”

Sunny Leone’s fun video

Sunny Leone is trying new forms of workout but she is having a hard time.

Kunal Kemmu treats fans to ‘retro jam’

Kunal Kemmu picked up the guitar on Monday evening. The actor jammed on an old song. Posting the video on Instagram, Kemmu wrote, “Retro jam #latenightvibes”

Harshdeep Kaur’s ‘Akhiyaan Nu Rehn De’ unplugged version

Harshdeep Kaur crooned “Akhiyaan Nu Rehn De” sung by Reshma. The singer posted video on Instagram.

Sophie Choudry’s major throwback video

Found my Jadugar Saiyan hat yesterday… It’s like 15 years old😃 Thankfully we’ve both aged decently well😋 pic.twitter.com/AqiN9h0ZLu — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 15, 2020

Posting this video on Twitter, Sophie Choudry wrote, “Found my Jadugar Saiyan hat yesterday… It’s like 15 years old. Thankfully we’ve both aged decently well”

Taapsee Pannu turns narrator for Samwaad

Taapsee Pannu has lent her voice to Kireet Khurana’s short film Samwaad. Sharing the video on Instagram, Pannu wrote, “Because when you raise questions asking for better for your country it’s not anti national it’s coz you love your country and countrymen beyond all fears and feel it’s potential is still untapped. To the Largest Democracy of the world, let’s make sure we preserve our ‘rights’ and perform the ‘duties.'”

