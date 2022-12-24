scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Bobby Deol joins Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, to play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb

Hindi film actor Bobby Deol is joining hands with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Bobby Deol to play Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera MalluBobby Deol to play Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is one of the biggest films in the pipeline from the Telugu film industry. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, seems to be taking a pan-Indian route and has cast Hindi film actor Bobby Deol in a significant role. He will be playing the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the historical fiction.

The makers also announced the news on social media with a video clip of Bobby Deol meeting the crew.

 

Bobby Deol will soon join the crew of the film in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where huge sets of court of the emperor have been made by award-winning art director Thota Tharani. The sets are constructed based on the architecture of the 17th-century palaces, according to the official press release from the filmmakers.

ALSO READ |Hari Hara Veera Mallu Power Glance: Pawan Kalyan has no competition

A few days ago, a teaser of Hari Hara Veera Mallu was unveiled online.

The film has music by MM Keeravaani and cinematography by VS Gnanashekar. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is produced by Dayakar Rao. Nidhi Agerwal plays the female lead in the film, while it also has Virk, Danish, Bharat Bhatia, Najar, Raghubabu, Narra Sreenu, Suneel, Subbaraju, Nura Phatehi, Anasuya, Pojita Ponnada as part of the cast.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 06:16:53 pm
