Blitzkrieg 2026: The Boy with White Skin screened at KC College’s International Film Festival
KC College launched the third edition of Blitzkrieg, its International Film Festival, on January 29, with The Indian Express as its media partner. The festival, which turned the campus into a lively centre of cinematic celebration, presented a thoughtfully curated lineup of short films that explored diverse themes, bold narratives, and innovative storytelling.
One of the biggest highlights of the event was the screening of The Boy With The White Skin by filmmaker Simon Pranay. The French short film, which is currently a contender for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Live Action Short Film category, drew significant attention from audiences. Set in the gold mines of West Africa, the film explores powerful themes of superstition, survival, and community, further reinforcing Blitzkrieg’s growing international stature.
The festival concluded on a high note with the announcement of winners across multiple categories. Nikhil Shinde’s Dumpyard emerged as the biggest winner in the curated film category, bagging the Best Film award along with a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The film also secured the Best Director award, making it a standout of the evening.
Rohan Apte’s Varas impressed the jury and won both Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography awards, while Vivek G’s Marigold captured audience hearts and took home the Audience Choice Award.
The event, which opened with a tribute to late Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was judged by actor-writer Abhijeet Deshpande and actor Arunima Sharma.
Addressing the gathering, Principal Prof Dr Tejashree Shanbhag said, “The screening of an Oscar-nominated film at IFF marks a major milestone. I commend the Mass Media faculty and the Blitzkrieg team for their dedication and hard work.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Vice Principal and Head of the Mass Media Department, Prof Dr Shalini R Sinha, highlighted the festival’s expanding reach. She said, “This year, IFF witnessed a significant increase in film entries, including regional films, women-directed projects, and animation films.”
The festival concluded with the showcase of student magazines The GuptVogue and Boli Bachake Rakhna, which demonstrated Blitzkrieg’s creative diversity through striking visual storytelling. The kingdom-inspired magazines were judged by Sharat Chandra and Khushi Thakkar, while the overall event was evaluated by Prof Anjuman Sharma.
