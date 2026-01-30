Blitzkrieg 2026: The Boy with White Skin screened at KC College’s International Film Festival

KC College launched the third edition of Blitzkrieg, its International Film Festival, on January 29, with The Indian Express as its media partner. The festival, which turned the campus into a lively centre of cinematic celebration, presented a thoughtfully curated lineup of short films that explored diverse themes, bold narratives, and innovative storytelling.

One of the biggest highlights of the event was the screening of The Boy With The White Skin by filmmaker Simon Pranay. The French short film, which is currently a contender for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Live Action Short Film category, drew significant attention from audiences. Set in the gold mines of West Africa, the film explores powerful themes of superstition, survival, and community, further reinforcing Blitzkrieg’s growing international stature.