Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Feb 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever explores the aftermath of Wakanda's loss of its beloved king T'Challa, a change introduced in the script following lead star Chadwick Boseman's sudden death from colon cancer in August 2020.

Poster of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on February 1, the streaming platform announced on Friday. The sequel to 2018 blockbuster Black Panther explores the aftermath of Wakanda’s loss of its beloved king T’Challa, a change introduced in the script following lead star Chadwick Boseman’s sudden death from colon cancer in August 2020.

“Disney+ Hotstar rang in the New Year with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announcing the Feb. 1 streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam,” a press note from the streamer read.

The film marks the return of Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as the Dora Milaje’s General Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first movie, has directed the sequel as well.

Wakanda Forever, which was released in theatres in November last year, also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 15:31 IST
Threatened by Satyendar Jain, claim Tihar jail officials in report

