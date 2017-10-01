Salman Khan: People who misbehave on Bigg Boss get no work

Salman Khan believes that only that people who have shown maturity, dignity, class, poise and some substance, in Bigg Boss they have always got work. Salman Khan believes that only that people who have shown maturity, dignity, class, poise and some substance, in Bigg Boss they have always got work.

He is back to hosting “Bigg Boss” — a reality show which often creates controversies — and superstar Salman Khan says people who have misbehaved on the platform have rarely got work afterwards. Salman, who has lost his cool on some occasions on the show, believes there is a certain responsibility on the celebrities to maintain their dignity inside the house.

In an interview with PTI, Salman says, “When you become a celebrity, you have a responsibility. So you don’t want to go down that way. If you react to a common man (in a bad way) being a celebrity, people will say ‘Look at him, this is not good.’

“If a common man does the same to a celebrity, people don’t enjoy that either. If it is all fun and games, then good. But you need to take care of your image as well.” The 51-year-old actor says he is aware that some people on the show come to revive their career but only those who show class inside the house go a long way.

“Most of the people who have not been very well behaved in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house have got no work at all. But people who have shown maturity, dignity, class, poise and some substance, they have always got work,” he adds.

Last year, Salman threw out Swami Om from the house, a contestant who broke several rules, and the actor says only in times of crisis he gets involved otherwise he does not interfere when it comes to selecting candidates.

“In the last season, I asked one (contestant) to leave the house and the team supported me on that decision. But I don’t take part in the phase of choosing contestants. If some characters go way off in the house, then that decision is mutual. It’s not good for the show.”

Due to the crass behaviour of the inmates and the voyeuristic format, Salman says the team is aware there are people who still do not like the show. “We try to convert all those people who don’t like the show to like it. It’s very tough. It has been a few seasons and they’re still not liking it.

“But I don’t follow (criticism), it doesn’t bother me. Even right now they might be writing really nasty things about me but I don’t get bothered because I am not reading it. “This is his eighth season with the reality series but Salman believes not only him, but anyone can host the show as it is more about the contestants.

“Anybody can host this show. Because it’s not about the host, it’s the contestants. They give you the material to react on. It’s the team that finds these interesting contestants and it’s all about them.” Bigg Boss airs tonight on Colors.

