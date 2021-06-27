Ankita Lokhande confirms she is not participating in Bigg Boss 15: ‘People have been quick to send me hatred’

Ankita Lokhande says she is not participating in Bigg Boss 15 (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and put an end to the rumours surrounding her supposed participation in the next season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss. She also mentioned that people had been quick to troll her, regarding this.

Ankita wrote, “It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been quick to send me their hatred for something that I’m not even a part off.”

For a while, some reports suggested that Ankita, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for six years, would be a participant alongside the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant died on June 14, 2020.

Ankita and Sushant’s relationship began during the course of their show, Pavitra Rishta. When the show completed 12 years earlier this month, Ankita took to Instagram and cut a cake. She also said, “Sushant is no longer with us and Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete without him. Archana ka Manav sirf vahi tha (He was the only Manav to Archana). I am sure he is watching us today and is just happy wherever he is.”

Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan, and there is much speculation that Season 15 will see celebrities such as Disha Parmar, Anusha Dandekar, Surbhi Chandna and Mohsin Khan.

However, neither the said contestants nor the makers of the show have commented.