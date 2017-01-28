Manoj Punjabi’s journey in Bigg Boss 10: From ‘Man of the Week’ to ‘Chugalkhor Aunty’ he faced it all

Bigg Boss 10 finalist Manu Punjabi had a tough journey inside the house. Bigg Boss 10 finalist Manu Punjabi had a tough journey inside the house.

Hailing from the Pink City, Jaipur, Manoj Punjabi stepped inside the Bigg Boss 10 house as an ‘Indiawala’. The 35-year-old came with a clear vision of winning the hearts of his audience as well as his co-contestants in his own way. He tagged himself a flirt and said that he can really push his limits inside the Bigg Boss house. In his own words, “He would drink the water of the entire swimming pool for a task if needed.”

Within few days of his stay inside the house, and Manu managed to make headlines. But it was not because of his performance in the show. It was the commoner’s credentials that raised many eyebrows.

Apparently, Bigg Boss 10 is not the first reality show of the aam aadmi. He had appeared on a show before. Manoj Punjabi alias Manu Punjabi was one of the contestants of The Bachelorette India: Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika, the reality show in which actor Mallika Shehrawat was supposed to find ‘the perfect bachelor’ for herself. The show was aired on Life Ok in 2013.

Manu Punjabi was one of the contestants of The Bachelorette India: Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika.

Before coming to the controversial reality show, Manu was a real estate businessman who always wished to make a name in acting and modeling.

In the initial weeks itself, Manu grabbed all the limelight because of his equation with Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa. Not only the contestants, but even the audience thought that the duo was using the love-card to ensure a longer stay inside the house. Their love story didn’t go very well with their respective partners outside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Despite him going strong in the show, there came a time when his popularity graph sank. He had to leave the house due to the sudden demise of his mother. His exit diminished his chances of getting back in action. Kamya Punjabi, ex-contestant and television actor in an interview said, “Manu is good, but once a contestant goes out of the house and then comes back, he becomes less deserving for the simple reason that then they get to review the show from outside. They get to know how they look from the outside, they meet people, discuss, and then come back and play accordingly which is not fair to those who have been in the house from start to finish.”

But Manu shunned all his haters as he returned to the show with a bigger bang. He was given the title of ‘Man of the Week’ by star host of the show Salman Khan. The way he dealt with Priyanka Jagga’s crude comments about his mother, made him the hero of the show. But as they say nothing is for permanent, Manu was soon given the title of a ‘Chugalkhor Aunty’ by Salman after he was seen back biting about every contestant including his best friend Manveer Gurjar. He grew a little insecure with his friend’s popularity in the Ticket to Finale task.

For past few weeks, Manu has been maintaining a low profile inside the house and is low on energy too. Now with just one day to go for the finale, it will be interesting to see what the destiny holds in store for this aam aadmi. Do you support Manu Punjabi and wish to see him as the winner?

