Bigg Boss 10 wild card entrant Sahil Anand: Don’t like how Bani J behaves with Lopamudra Raut, watch video

Model-actor Sahil Anand says that while he finds Bani J one of the strongest contenders on Bigg Boss 10, he does not like the way she “instigates” co-contestant Lopamudra Raut. Interestingly, Sahil and Bani share a history as both participated in the fourth season of reality show, Roadies. Sahil said he is looking forward to having a great friendship with Bani inside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

“Bani and I were great friends on Roadies but then we didn’t keep in touch post the show. I am hoping that we hit it off again and get that friendship back. She is doing quite well on the show, she is a strong contender. But there are times I feel, she goes wrong, for example with Lopa. She instigates Lopa. Now, I don’t know if she is intentionally doing this or it looks like that on the screen. I will get to know the reality only once I am inside the house,” Sahil told indianexpress.com.

The Student of the Year actor feels he will get along well with Rahul Dev and Lopa. “I will get along with Rahul because I respect him a lot and I will show that respect inside the house as well. Other than him, I think I will gel with Lopa and Bani,” he said.

When asked whom he would like to maintain a distance from, Sahil promptly replied, “Baba ji! (Om Swami) I don’t understand him. Whether you are close to him or not, it’s not safe for you.”

Having followed the season, Sahil thinks he has a lot of advantages over others as he understands their game. Talking about the close bond shared by Manu Punjabi and Manveer, Sahil said he doubts their friendship is genuine.

“My entry will bring about some changes in the game because I have seen how these people are playing. For instance, Manu-Manveer’s bond is great but it seems Manu overpowers Manveer and he instigates him and then Manveer gets crazy. I hope their friendship is real but I have my doubts,” he said.

The 29-year-old actor, who has also participated in MTV Splitsvilla, believes his stint on reality TV will help him survive on the Salman Khan-hosted show, but only to an extent.

“The experience on Roadies and Splitsvilla will somewhere help me but not to a great extent, because in Roadies, we used to go to new places, travel and meet new people. But in Bigg Boss, either you can talk to the people inside the house or the walls! So, this is a new thing for me, ” Sahil said.

Never in the history of Bigg Boss, a wildcard contestant has won but Sahil hopes to change that. “I hope to change that. You never know what happens. Maybe a wildcard wins this time and journalists will then never ask this question!” he said.

