Bigg Boss 10 Episode 3, October 19th preview: Will Manu Punjabi go to jail?

Ever since Bigg Boss season 10 has started, the commoners aka Indiawale have served us whatever it takes to keep the show interesting. Maybe that is why the concept of commoners vs celebrities was introduced, at least that’s what Indiawale Manoj ‘Manu’ Punjabi thinks and is trying to propagate to his fellow housemates. Since day one, Priyanka Jagga and Manoj have been trying to turn petty issues into controversies. It seems they have taken it upon themselves to keep the show spicy. And then, there is Swami Omji.

The phrase roti, kapda aur makaan is going to make sense in the house with celebs, who till now are keeping their cool in order to appear “sophisticated”. In fact, in the process of presenting the right image of themselves, they will ultimately fall prey to a huge fight.

So apparently, the episode will keep you on your toes. Kitchen is one of the places where all the gossip, planning and plotting happens and here we will find celeb contestant Rohan Mehra finally speaking up. Well, yeah this good-looking man has a voice, which you will hear today while he tries to stand up to the hot-headed Manoj Punjabi. The conversation will heat up and we will will see Manoj losing his cool and banging tables. In fact, he will also try to throw punches at Rohan. Will he eventually turn violent despite knowing that he can get punished by Bigg Boss? Well, we will have to wait for that.

On the other hand, Swami Omji’s so-called ‘gyan’ is not being appreciated either by the celebs or commoners. If his misogynistic comments are not enough, Lopamudra Raut has also claimed threat to her life from him.

We will see Gaurav Chopra talking to Manu about Swamiji and warning him that any other comment from him will not be entertained. Till now, Manu, Rohan, Swamiji, Priyanka and Lopamudra have lost their cool but today will the rest also break the veil around them? Well, keep watching this space to know more.

