Saturday, Dec 31, 2022
Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale live updates: Rupesh Rajanna, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, and Deepika Das are fighting for the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 trophy.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Dehi | Updated: December 31, 2022 6:31:40 pm
Bigg Boss Kannada 9Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Live Updates: Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale will air on Colors Kannada.

The finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is set to premiere today at 7:30 pm, coinciding with the last day of the calendar year. The winner will be picked among the four finalists: Rupesh Rajanna, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, and Deepika Das.

While typically a housemate spends about 100 days locked up inside the Bigg Boss house, cut off from the rest of the world, Rupesh and Rakesh have been on the show for nearly 150 days. The two were among the four finalists from the show’s OTT version, which ran for 42 days. After surviving the mini-season, Rupesh and Rakesh entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 after spending a few days in isolation following Covid-19 protocol.

The main theme of this season was creating a power imbalance on the show. “The combination of Bigg Boss Kannada seniors from both broadcast and OTT, and fresh house inmates itself was the craziest mix that one can ever imagine,” said Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 went on air on September 23. After three months of intense competition, and a lot of drama, the final winner will be announced on December 31.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

18:31 (IST)31 Dec 2022
Fun and games with Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants give captions to photos from the season.

18:16 (IST)31 Dec 2022
Meet the finalists

The finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 are Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Rupesh Rajanna and Roopesh Shetty.

18:03 (IST)31 Dec 2022
Preview: Bigg Boss Kannada 9 grand finale

A sneak peek of tonight's grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 on Colors Kannada or stream it on Voot Select.

